Former President Muhammadu Buhari who died in the UK earlier today will be buried in Nigeria, the presidency has indicated.
PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Buhari’s death from a prolonged illness at a London hospital.
President Bola Tinubu, in a formal announcement of the death, asked Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the UK so as to accompany Mr Buhari’s body to Nigeria, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga wrote in a statement, indicating the body will be brought to Nigeria for burial.
Mr Buhari is expected to be buried immediately his body arrives in Nigeria, in accordance with Islamic principles.
|
Read Mr Onanuga’s full statement below.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the passing of his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari.
President Buhari died today in London at about 4.30 p.m., following a prolonged illness.
President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aisha Buhari, the former President’s widow and offered his deep condolences.
President Tinubu has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.
Former President Buhari was twice elected Nigeria’s President in 2015 and 2023.
He also served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.
President Tinubu has ordered flags at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President)
(Information & Strategy)
July 13, 2025
