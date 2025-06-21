Not fewer than 11 people have been reportedly killed by a bomb explosion in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The bomb exploded Friday night in front of a local cinema beside the Konduga fish market.

The Civilian Joint Task Force told a local news platform that apart from the 11 deaths, many people were injured and had been moved to the Maiduguri Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Security operatives have been deployed to the area.

Konduga lies 36 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The last time a suicide bombing was experienced in Konduga was almost a year ago.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but Boko Haram insurgents are suspected, as they have recently resumed attacks on Borno communities.

The bomb explosion came hours after the military repelled attacks by the insurgents in the Gwoza and Kukawa local government areas of the state.

The Nigerian military recently killed hundreds of insurgents, including their top commanders.

More details shortly…

