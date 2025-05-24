In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of Sterling One Foundation, talks about her rise to leadership, lessons learned, and why it’s time to move from words to action on gender equity.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Ibekwe: My journey to becoming the CEO of Sterling One Foundation has been driven by passion, resilience, and a commitment to making an impact.

I started my career with a background in Mass Communication, earning my degree from the University of Lagos.

From there, I gained hands-on experience in media through my internship in a newsroom, where I learned the intricacies of reporting, camera handling, and content creation.

My National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year in Kebbi State was a critical period. I worked as a producer and presenter for the Corpers’ TV show and served as the editor-in-chief of the editorial board.

Here, I undertook my first major documentary project on the rich history of Kebbi State, which required extensive research, travel, and collaboration with key figures, including past governors.

After my service year, I transitioned into media and teaching before making a bold move into banking.

I started as a teller and worked my way up through various roles, including customer service, operations, business intelligence, strategy and eventually, brand management and communications.

Despite being in banking, I never lost touch with my passion for media and youth development, which I continued to pursue alongside my corporate responsibilities. I also ventured into independent television production, and I am also a film producer.

Eventually, my desire to create meaningful social impact led me to Sterling One Foundation, where I now lead as the CEO.

This role allows me to channel my expertise and experiences into initiatives that drive sustainable development, empower young people, and address societal challenges across Nigeria and the continent.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Ibekwe: Women leaders play a crucial role in inspiring and uplifting others, particularly fellow women. We lead by example, showing that success is attainable regardless of gender.

Our ability to nurture, multitask, and persevere allows us to mentor and create spaces where other women can thrive.

I have always believed in using my platform to encourage women to see possibilities rather than limitations. Through initiatives, policies, and active mentorship, women leaders can dismantle stereotypes and create pathways for younger women to rise in their respective fields.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Ibekwe: Women bring a unique perspective to leadership that stems from our ability to balance empathy with strength.

We are natural problem-solvers, excellent at multitasking, and deeply invested in building sustainable solutions rather than quick fixes.

Additionally, women in leadership sometimes have to work twice as hard to prove their worth, which makes us highly competent and detail-oriented.

Our leadership style tends to be more inclusive and collaborative, ensuring that diverse talents can flourish.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Ibekwe: I would rather use the word opportunities, not challenges. I choose to always see the cup as half full than half empty.

It is all about perspectives. Like many women in leadership and at different points in my career and in the careers of leading women I have been privileged to know, we have encountered opportunities rooted in gender biases.

There have been perceptions and assumptions that made it necessary for us to work even harder to earn recognition. These have helped promote growth, increase in capacity, bias for empathetic leadership and a deeper level of commitment to excellence.

The results of these have been preparation for greater responsibilities, resilience and a staying power required for ongoing commitment to all round excellence in delivery. More often than not, the women I know have been able to rise above these limitations.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Ibekwe: One of the most fulfilling moments in my career has been seeing the impact of key projects and partnerships at Sterling One Foundation.

The Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS), for instance, has become a transformative platform for accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through ASIS, we have convened over 6,000 participants over the last three editions, mobilising millions of dollars in funding to support impactful initiatives in healthcare, education, climate action, food security and reducing inequalities affecting displaced populations.

Another rewarding initiative has been our partnership with the Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA), where we helped facilitate over $100 million in catalytic investments in Nigeria’s feed, fodder, and livestock sectors.

These efforts have strengthened agricultural value chains and helped address systemic food insecurity challenges.

Additionally, our collaborations with organisations like the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria (UNGCNN), UNIDO Investment Technology Promotion Office(ITPO) and Blue Camel Foundation have driven high-impact programmes focused on expanding access to financing for women owned and women led businesses, access to clean water, and fostering gender equity.

These projects have reinforced the power of partnerships in driving systemic change.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Ibekwe: To young Nigerian women who aspire to leadership, my advice is simple: believe in your ability, give your best always and never settle for less.

You will face obstacles, but do not allow them to deter you. See them as opportunities to challenge yourself to greatness. Stay focused, seek knowledge, build your competence, and surround yourself with people who challenge and inspire you.

Also, be intentional about personal and professional development. Your skills and work ethic will always speak louder than any societal limitations placed on you.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Ibekwe: Balancing my responsibilities as a CEO with other aspects of my life has been a learning process. One of the most important factors is having a strong support system, including a supportive spouse and a well-structured routine.

I have also learned to prioritise effectively, delegate tasks where necessary, and carve out time for personal rejuvenation.

Understanding that I cannot do everything alone has been key to maintaining both my professional efficiency and personal well-being.

PT: This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Ibekwe: This year’s International Women’s Day theme, Accelerate Action, resonates deeply with me. It underscores the need to move beyond discussions and take deliberate steps to create lasting change.

For me, this means ensuring that policies protecting women in the workplace are not just written but enforced. It also means actively working to dismantle gender-based violence, creating opportunities for young girls, and ensuring that women are not just included but truly empowered to lead.

As a leader, I strive to push for meaningful actions, whether through partnerships, advocacy, or community-driven programmes, that create real and measurable impact.

We prioritise partnerships at the Sterling One Foundation and the difference in going alone and going with others can be likened to a ripple and a strong wave in an ocean.

A strong wave can cause a big ship to drown while a ripple can be a beautiful work of art to behold. We can drown out our challenges collectively when we put our strengths together to achieve our common objectives in an accelerated manner. Acceleration for us means more intentional and productive partnerships.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Ibekwe is also a member of WIMBIZ.

