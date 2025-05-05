There was pandemonium in Akure on Sunday as some officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun) engaged in a fight over the custody of a suspect.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that trouble started when the Amotekun Corps officers attempted to arrest a suspected motorbike thief in the Ijoka area of Akure, the state capital.

According to one of the corps officers, a complainant had visited their office to lodge a report over a missing motorcycle.

However, the Amotekun officers arrived at the scene and retrieved the stolen motorcycle and the suspect allegedly involved in the theft.

It was learnt that shortly after the arrest by the corps, some police officers arrived and demanded that the suspect be released to them.

It was further gathered that the Amotekun officers refused to hand the suspect to the police officers but instead moved him to the corps headquarters.

The police reportedly mobilised their officers and invaded the Amotekun office, injuring many personnel in an attempt to forcibly retrieve the suspect.

Police spokesperson Ayanlade Olusola confirmed the incident in a statement. He, however, said the police acted professionally throughout the incident.

“At about 0800hrs, a report was received at the Ijoka Divisional Police Headquarters regarding the arrest of a suspect alleged to have been involved in the theft of property from a church located around Sunday Bus Stop. Acting promptly on the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) detailed two police officers along with the incident duty officer to proceed to the scene, recover the suspect, and secure exhibits linked to the crime,” the statement read.

“It is important to note that the police officers were the first to arrive at the scene. However, while executing their lawful duties, operatives of the Amotekun Corps arrived in the company of a large group of commercial motorcyclists (okada riders). In a disorderly and commando-like manner, the Amotekun personnel and accompanying individuals forcefully took custody of the suspect and the exhibits, in the process injuring a police officer.

“Following this, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, psc+, mnips, immediately directed tactical commanders to recover both the suspect and the exhibits.

“Subsequently, after intervention and dialogue led by the commanders of both agencies, the suspect and exhibits were returned to the police in the spirit of inter-agency cooperation.

“However, it must be stated that while the matter was being amicably resolved, a few aggrieved members of the Amotekun Corps, unhappy with the release of the suspect, began firing sporadically into the air.

“To prevent a breakdown of law and order and to disperse the agitated crowd without harm, the police officers at the scene responded with the professional use of tear gas. No exchange of gunfire occurred between the two agencies.”

The police said they are committed to collaboration with other security outfits in the state but stressed the need for all personnel to operate within the bounds of the law and established protocols.

