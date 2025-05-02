In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Olajobi Makinwa, Chair of the Advisory Board at the BusinessDay Foundation and Adjunct Professor at Baruch College (City University of New York), reflects on her journey in leadership, the importance of resilience, and why accelerating action on gender equality is more urgent than ever.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Makinwa: I am a lawyer by profession with extensive experience in international law, human rights, and sustainable development. I began my career in private legal practice before joining the Federal Civil Service in Nigeria, where I served as a law lecturer.

I later joined the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) as a Legal Officer, with postings in both Nairobi and Geneva. My work at UNEP was followed by consultancy roles with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and Their Disposal, also based in Geneva.

Building on my experience in environmental and public health law, I served as Executive Director of Amnesty International South Africa, leading national, regional and global initiatives for the promotion and protection of human rights.

I subsequently joined the United Nations Global Compact in New York, where I rose to the position of Senior Adviser to the CEO and served as a member of the Executive Management Team, contributing to global efforts to advance corporate sustainability and responsible business practices.

Currently, I serve as Chair of the Board of the BusinessDay Foundation and as an Adjunct Professor at the Zicklin School of Business, Baruch College, City University of New York (CUNY).

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Makinwa: It is essential for women leaders to lead by example, serving as powerful role models who embody integrity, resilience, and purpose.

Beyond setting the standard through their actions, they should actively mentor and sponsor other women—offering guidance, support, and meaningful opportunities for advancement.

This not only builds confidence but also helps break down barriers in spaces where women remain underrepresented.

Moreover, women leaders have a vital role to play in advocating for gender equality and championing inclusivity, ensuring that diverse voices are heard, valued, and empowered to contribute fully.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Makinwa: While leadership is not defined by gender, women often bring distinct strengths and perspectives that contribute to transformative leadership.

Having navigated systemic barriers and biases, many women leaders develop deep resilience, adaptability, and strategic acumen.

These experiences often shape a leadership style that is both inclusive and reflective. Notably, women leaders frequently champion values-based leadership—prioritising not only performance and profitability, but also the well-being of people, communities, and the planet.

This approach is particularly impactful in mission-driven and socially responsible organisations, such as the United Nations—where I have spent the majority of my career—where purpose, principles, and a commitment to global good guide decision-making.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Makinwa: I have always believed in the pursuit of excellence and have consistently committed myself to that standard. When your work speaks for you—through its quality, impact, and integrity—respect naturally follows.

I have been fortunate to work in organisations where women were in the majority, fostering environments that valued excellence, collaboration, inclusion, and mutual respect.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Makinwa: One of the most rewarding moments in my career was leading a cross-functional team to develop the UN Global Compact’s Africa Strategy within a highly ambitious timeline.

The stakes were high, but through open communication, shared accountability, and genuine collaboration, we not only achieved our goals—we exceeded them.

What made the experience truly meaningful was witnessing the growth of the team. Watching individuals gain confidence, develop new skills, and step into their potential was incredibly fulfilling. I was proud to have fostered an environment where people felt empowered to thrive.

The legacy of that work lives on. Two major initiatives emerged from the Africa Strategy: the Africa Business Leaders Coalition and the Global Africa Business Initiative.

That experience reaffirmed what leadership means to me—it is not about titles or authority, but about creating the space for others to succeed and shine.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Makinwa: Understand that the path may not always be easy. You may be underestimated, overlooked, or even discouraged. But remember—your resilience is your strength. Own your journey, and let excellence, integrity, and courage be your trademarks.

Working intergenerationally is also vital. There is power in learning from those who have gone before you, just as there is wisdom in uplifting and listening to those coming after you. Leadership thrives when we build bridges across generations.

And finally, lift as you climb. True leadership is not just about reaching the top—it is about creating space for others to rise with you and shaping a legacy that empowers many.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Makinwa: The Bible teaches me that I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

Truly, it is only by the grace and mercy of God that I have come this far—“aanu ni mo ri gba,” as we say in Yoruba.

God has been unfailingly faithful to me—as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a Parish Pastor. It can only be God.

PT: This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Makinwa: This year marks two major milestones in the global movement for gender equality—the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action and the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security. These anniversaries serve as both a celebration and a call to vigilance.

The 2024 International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action,” resonates deeply with me. It is more than a theme—it is a charge. A call to move from intention to implementation, from dialogue to decisive steps.

While progress has been made, we must work diligently to protect our hard-won gains, especially in the face of growing backlash against gender equality. Equity, inclusion, and justice are not optional—they must be pursued with urgency and purpose.

Throughout my leadership journey, I have learned that change does not happen by chance—it happens by choice. It takes shape in spaces where bold decisions are made and is sustained by those willing to challenge the status quo.

I have been privileged to contribute to initiatives such as the UN Global Compact Africa Business Leaders Coalition and the Global Africa Business Initiative—both born from a vision rooted in action.

These platforms are helping shape a more inclusive, sustainable future for Africa, grounded in collaboration, integrity, and a shared commitment to equity.

As Chair of the Advisory Board of the BusinessDay Foundation, I will continue to champion initiatives that uplift voices, promote inclusive growth, and create opportunities for women and youth to thrive.

To accelerate action is also to recognise that leadership is never a solo pursuit. Working intergenerationally has taught me the value of bridging the wisdom of experience with the fresh perspectives of youth. Leadership is a symphony—and every voice matters.

As a Nigerian woman, I know the path to leadership is not always easy. We are often underestimated, overlooked, or discouraged. And yet, we rise, with resilience, grace, and unshakable faith.

So, I echo the call to action: let us lead boldly, build bravely, and lift others as we climb. Because true leadership isn’t just about reaching the top, it’s about creating space for others to rise with you.

It is time to accelerate action. The future will not wait, and neither should we.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Makinwa is also a member of WIMBIZ.

