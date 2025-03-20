Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral and former chief of naval staff, has taken over as sole administrator of Rivers State.

Mr Ibas arrived at Port Harcourt, the state capital, at about 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, an official confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES.

His arrival occurred almost the same time Nigeria’s House of Representatives approved the declaration of a state of emergency in the south-southern state.

The Senate would later follow suit, approving the emergency rule with minor changes.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the South-southern state on Tuesday.

Mr Tinubu also suspended Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all the House of Assembly members for an initial six months.

The president consequently appointed Mr Ibas as the sole administrator of the state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He cited “the disturbing incidents” in the state in the last 24 hours, including explosions and vandalisation of petroleum pipelines linked to the political crises in the state, as the basis for the emergency rule.

Arrival, take over

Mr Ibas was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju and the assistant inspector general of police, Zone 16.

The sole administrator was immediately conducted around the Rivers State Government House by officials of the suspended state government.

He subsequently held a closed-door meeting with senior security officers, a federal government delegation, and some state officials.

Details of the closed-door meeting were unknown as of press time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

