The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions has officially commenced an investigation into the recent controversy surrounding the seat rearrangement involving Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

However, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was absent from the panel’s meeting, which began at about 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The probe is chaired by Neda Imasuen, the senator representing Edo South Senatorial District.

The matter was referred to the committee on 25 February.

Natasha notified

Mr Imasuen confirmed that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan had been duly informed about the meeting and that the matter was officially announced on the floor of the Senate during the plenary session earlier in the day.

“She was properly informed about this meeting. She was on the floor of the Senate today, and it was also announced during plenary that this meeting was scheduled to be held today. I hope she will be here to give her side of the story,” Mr Imasuen said.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu, was also present at the probe.

Mr Adaramodu formally presented the case to the committee.

How Natasha was moved to another seat

Explaining the background of the dispute, Mr Adaramodu recounted how Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was relocated from her original seat.

He explained that such seat rearrangement falls under the authority of the Senate president and is not subject to individual preferences.

The Senate spokesperson accused Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan of breaching Senate rules by refusing to occupy her newly assigned seat, implying that her actions contributed to the controversy.

Also testifying before the committee, a Sergeant-at-Arms, Mukthar Daudawa, said the change of seat was directed to him by the leadership of the Senate and that the information was communicated to Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan on that day, but she refused to adhere.

Details later…

