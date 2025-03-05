The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has recorded 54 new confirmed infections and six deaths from Lassa fever in one week.

NCDC made this known in its latest Lassa fever situation report for week eight, spanning 17 to 23 February.

The confirmed cases were reported in Bauchi, Ondo, Edo, Taraba, Ebonyi, Plateau, Benue, and Kogi states.

The centre stated that one health worker got infected in the reporting week, adding that the number of the confirmed increased from 38 in week seven to 54 in the reporting week.

In total, for 2025, NCDC recorded 509 confirmed cases with 95 deaths across 70 local government areas (LGAs) in 12 states.

More details

Cumulatively, the report shows that the deaths recorded, accounted for a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.8 per cent which is the same CFR for the same period in 2024 (18.8 per cent).

It also noted the number of suspected cases (2,492) decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2024 (3,213).

NCDC added that the age group 21-30 years are predominantly affected by the disease.

NCDC explained that of all the confirmed cases 73 per cent were from Ondo, Bauchi and Edo, while 27 per cent was recorded from nine states with the confirmed cases.

Of the 73 per cent, Ondo accounted for 32 per cent, Bauchi and Edo accounted for 24 per cent and 17 per cent respectively.

Challenges

NCDC, in the report, highlighted some of its challenges in the fight against Lassa fever.

The challenges include the late presentation of cases leading to an increase in CFR, and poor health-seeking behaviour due to the high cost of treatment and clinical management of Lassa fever.

Others are poor environmental sanitation conditions observed in high-burden communities, and poor awareness observed in high-burden communities.

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness that is transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

