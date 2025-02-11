Amid the National Assembly’s denial of extorting universities and other tertiary institutions to pass their 2025 budgets, some senators have confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES how the last largesse was shared.

Some senators from the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND told this newspaper that they received $1,000 as “appreciation money” but were unaware of its source until a PREMIUM TIMES report exposed the ongoing corruption.

Earlier, this newspaper reported how the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, along with the House Committee on University Education, demanded ₦8 million from each federal university in the country. The investigation revealed that lawmakers collected ₦480 million from university heads and threatened to “deal” with vice-chancellors who refused to cooperate.

In the Senate, many senators belonging to the committee each received $1,000 as “appreciation money.” One source, who spoke anonymously, said most committee members were unaware of the scheme and received the money in envelopes without knowing the source.

“Members do not have enough information about what is happening. They only receive pittances in envelopes, referred to as ‘appreciation money’ from agencies.”

Another lawmaker corroborated that disclosure, adding that while many lawmakers see such payments as usual, some refuse to accept them. The source named two senators from Sokoto and Lagos, who do not partake in the sharing of money.

Some senators also complained about poorly managed committees, with chairpersons, deputies, and clerks controlling operations.

“The chairpersons, deputies, and clerks run many committees. Sometimes, we don’t even know who the committee members are,” the lawmaker added.

Extortion Beyond Universities

The extortion by lawmakers is not limited to universities—polytechnics and colleges of education have also been targeted.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that another set of committees of the National Assembly has collected N528 million from 66 polytechnics and colleges of education to pass the budgets of these institutions.

The committees, comprising the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND and the House Committees on Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, coerced 35 polytechnics and 31 colleges of education to pay money in exchange for passing their budgets. An investigation by PREMIUM TIMES has revealed that the money was collected in cash to avoid tracing.

This is the latest bribery scandal involving committees of the National Assembly, which have turned the ongoing budget defence activities into a “bribery bazaar,” targeting federal tertiary institutions.

Some lawmakers confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the committees, during separate meetings with provosts and rectors, demanded that each school pay N8 million to be shared between the House and Senate committees.

The meeting with the provosts of colleges of education occurred on 14 January. Sources told this paper that the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) representatives were also present. Meanwhile, the meeting with the rectors of polytechnics took place on 15 January, and representatives of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the body representing polytechnics, were also in attendance.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the House Committee on Polytechnic Education Chairman, Faud Laguda, for comments. Still, he did not answer calls or respond to a text message sent to his phone.

It is unclear how members of the House shared the largesse. All attempts to get members to speak on the matter were unsuccessful. However, a source in the Senate informed this paper that the respective committees of the House received the same funds as the Senate.

A bribery scandal and a face-saving game

Since the last report on the matter was published, there have been moves to discredit PREMIUM TIMES’ report. This began with a press statement issued by the House through its spokesperson, Akin Rotomi. In the statement, the House defended its committees without conducting any investigation.

In the same statement, the House attacked the management of some schools, stating that the committees on Tertiary Education were preparing reports on the institution’s activities, including cases of corruption, allegations of sexual harassment, and audit report indictments.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the House’s use of threats is fostering a culture of silence among many vice-chancellors, who fear the use of legislative instruments for retaliation.

In the report, PREMIUM TIMES highlighted how some vice-chancellors refused to cooperate with the lawmakers’ demands. The committee reportedly singled out and threatened the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gusau, Abubakar Gusau.

Reacting to the report, Hassan Fulata, the chairperson of the House Committee on University Education, held a press briefing last week. He claimed Mr Gusau offended the committee by refusing its members entry to the university during an oversight visit. He added that the vice-chancellor did not provide details of the 2024 budget.

However, Mr Fulata never raised the issue of insubordination by the vice chancellor until this paper published its report.

Days later, Mr Gusau wrote a letter to the same committee, denouncing the story and pledging loyalty.

“We pledge to work assiduously to cement further such a relationship in the interest of the overall development of the university,” the statement read in part.

PREMIUM TIMES maintains that the statements by the vice-chancellor and other individuals are mere face-saving games for those caught in the bribery scandal we reported.

Page planned and produced by: Esther Adaji

