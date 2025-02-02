The police on Saturday began the enforcement of the Third-Party Insurance Policy across the country.

Police commissioners in several states including Lagos, Kogi and Akwa Ibom, told residents that they would commence enforcement in compliance with a directive of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The police chief had ordered that the enforcement should commence on 1 February.

Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Ishola, stated his position in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Mr Ishola said the enforcement aligns with Mr Egbetokun’s directive.

“Vehicle owners in the state are required to have, at a minimum, valid Third-Party Insurance. Those without any form of insurance are advised to obtain one immediately.

“The Nigeria Police Force warns vehicle owners and operators against non-compliance with this essential regulation.

“Failure to comply will result in strict enforcement actions, including fines, penalties, or both.

“This initiative aims to ensure vehicle owners adhere to stipulated insurance requirements, safeguarding themselves and other road users,” he said.

Mr Ishola instructed officers involved in the enforcement exercise to remain professional and courteous but firm in carrying out their duties.

He also cautioned officers that any form of incivility toward members of the public would not be tolerated.

The police commissioner, however, urged the public to cooperate with the police, emphasising that this crucial enforcement exercise benefits all parties.

Kogi

In Kogi, the Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, ordered strict adherence to the IGP’s directive across the state.

Mr Dantawaye, in a statement issued in Lokoja by the command’s spokesperson, Williams Ovye-Aya, said he was expecting full compliance from Kogi motorists.

The commissioner said that the enforcement, which began on Saturday, aimed to enhance road safety and ensure that all vehicle owners comply with insurance regulations.

“These regulations are designed to protect both motorists and other road users,” he said.

The commissioner urged the people of Kogi to cooperate with the police officers carrying out enforcement duties to avoid unnecessary challenges.

He warned that failure to comply with the directive would attract legal consequences.”

The commissioner advised all vehicle owners and road users in the state to obtain valid third-party insurance to avoid any inconveniences during enforcement.

He directed all Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers to ensure full implementation of the directive while maintaining a high level of professionalism and adherence to standard procedures.

Akwa Ibom

In Akwa Ibom, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Baba Azare, led the monitoring team around the Uyo metropolis and Ikot Ekpene during the monitoring exercise on Saturday.

Mr Azare said the exercise was in compliance with Section 68 of the Insurance Act and Section 312 of the 1945 Motor Vehicle Third Party Insurance Act.

“It is a legal requirement for all vehicle owners to possess valid third party insurance before operating their vehicles on public roads,” he said.

He added that the exercise was ‘’designed to protect road users, ensure accountability and promote compliance with traffic laws.’’

According to him, today, we are here to monitor the enforcement of the third party insurance compliance in Akwa Ibom.

“So far, so good, all the areas we have visited, people are complying.’’

Mr Azare said that those who had not complied with the act had their vehicles impounded and taken to the police station.

He said that until they complied, their vehicles would not be released to them, adding that those who refused to comply would be prosecuted.

He, however, said that “there’s high level of compliance in the state,’’ attributing it to sensitisation meetings with stakeholders by the command.

Mr Azare said that the enforcement would be a continuous exercise until everyone complied with the insurance according to law.

He said the command was yet to compile the total number of vehicles impounded, as “the exercise is ongoing across the 31 local government areas of the state.”

Kaduna

In Kaduna, the police said they commenced the enforcement of Third Party Insurance Policy on Saturday.

The command’s spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, announced this in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna.

Mr Hassan said that the enforcement was in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

He said, “The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Rabiu Muhammad, has given directive for a full enforcement of the mandatory Third-Party Insurance Policy for motor vehicles from today, Feb. 1, 2025.

“This initiative aligns with existing laws and regulations governing safety for road users and vehicle insurance in Nigeria,” he said.

According to Mr Hassan, the enforcement aims to ensure compliance with the compulsory insurance policy, which provides protection for road users against liabilities arising from accidents involving insured vehicles.

“The command urges all vehicle owners and motorists to ensure that they possess valid third-party insurance coverage as soon as possible.

“Defaulters will face appropriate penalties as stipulated by the law,” he said.

