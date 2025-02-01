Olapeju Umah founded MyFoodAngels in 2021 with the mission to address the challenges of food shopping and delivery in Nigeria, particularly for busy professionals. Her vision is to ensure that Africans, regardless of location or lifestyle, have access to high-quality and ethically sourced food using innovative technology solutions.

In this episode of Women in STEAM, Ms Umah shared with PREMIUM TIMES how women’s participation in technology can lead to groundbreaking solutions that directly address challenges unique to women.

PT: What inspired you to set up MyFoodAngels?

Ms Umah: We officially launched MyFoodAngels in 2021, but before that, we operated under the name Mile12marketwoman starting in 2019. We made the pivot in 2021 following the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The main inspiration behind the company stemmed from the increasingly busy schedules of today’s professionals and the growing gap in knowledge-based food shopping.

There is an increasing demand for expert assistance in food procurement, especially as issues like food adulteration continue to be a significant concern. We saw the opportunity to provide a solution by making high-quality, ethically sourced food more accessible to those who need it most.

PT: Tech is often seen as a male-dominated field. How have you navigated this path as a woman?

Ms Umah: I have always been someone who ventures into male-dominated spaces. As a trained engineer, I’m no stranger to breaking boundaries. I also owe a lot of my mindset to my parents, who never placed limitations on what a man or woman could do. They instilled in me the belief that anything is possible, regardless of gender.

PT: How do you balance work and personal life?

Ms Umah: I delegate a lot to avoid burnout and maintain some level of balance. Of course, there are times when work takes precedence over personal life, and vice versa. But with understanding from my family and colleagues, I’ve been able to navigate those moments more smoothly.

PT: What are the most significant obstacles you’ve faced, and how did you overcome them?

Ms Umah: Logistics has always been a challenge, but also an opportunity for growth. We’ve been able to tackle this by partnering with vetted third-party operators, allowing us to focus on our core business while ensuring smooth operations.

PT: What opportunities do you see for women in this field, or those who intend to enter it?

Ms Umah: There are immense opportunities, especially when it comes to institutionalising the sector. One critical area that needs attention is the standardisation of food procurement. It’s an immediate necessity, and we need all hands-on deck—especially women—to ensure we make significant strides in that direction.

PT: Have you experienced gender bias or discrimination as a woman in the tech industry? If so, how do you handle it?

Ms Umah: I have largely benefited from being a woman in tech. In fact, several grants we have won were based on that very fact. However, I’ve encountered some biases, like investors assuming that, as a woman, my focus would automatically be on home purchases rather than business growth. I handle this by proving them wrong, staying disciplined with the company’s finances, and demonstrating that I’m here to build a lasting, impactful business.

PT: How can women’s participation improve the tech industry? Can you give an example?

Ms Umah: There are problems unique to women that technology can address. Who better to solve a problem that affects women than a woman herself? We understand these challenges firsthand. Take food procurement, for example. While this shouldn’t necessarily be exclusive to women, the reality is that women are often the ones ensuring their households are well-stocked with ethically sourced food. Between managing a demanding work life and making sure there’s high-quality food at home; technology plays a vital role. This is where MyFoodAngels comes in—a tech platform that bridges the gap between farmers, markets, and consumers. And this is just one example. We also see similar potential in areas like women’s healthcare.

PT: How do you think society can encourage more women in this field?

Ms Umah: Society can encourage more women in tech by providing easier access to loans and funding, as well as ensuring that more women occupy seats in boardrooms. Representation and financial support are key to empowering women to thrive in this field.

PT: What is the most rewarding aspect of your job, and what motivates you to keep going?

Ms Umah: The most rewarding aspect is receiving feedback from customers about improvements in their dietary health and the extra family time they’re able to enjoy. Knowing that our service is making a positive impact on their lives is what keeps me motivated to keep going.

PT: What advice would you give to young women who are interested in pursuing a career in STEAM?

Ms Umah: My advice would be to focus on building localised solutions that have the potential to scale globally. Africa needs innovative solutions that address our unique challenges, and young women have the power to create impactful changes that can benefit the world.

Women in STEAM

The Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) industry is traditionally dominated by men. However, a growing number of women are making significant strides in the industry.

This bi-weekly interview will spotlight and delve into the experiences of these trailblazing women, exploring the challenges they face, the strategies they employ to succeed, and the impact they are making in their respective fields.

