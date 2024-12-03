The Senate has approved the 2025-2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) .

The upper chamber approved the expenditure framework with a total spending of ₦47.9 trillion and a new borrowing plan of ₦9.22 trillion which constitutes both domestic and foreign borrowings.

The approval followed the consideration of a report presented by Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Sani Musa, during the plenary on Wednesday.

The MTEF is a projection of a three-year spending plan of the federal government. The nation’s budget is predicated on this framework.

The framework was considered at the Senate Committee on Supply chaired by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

President Bola Tinubu transmitted the 2025-2027 rolling plan to the National Assembly for approval in November.

The president’s request was referred to the Senate Committee on Finance for further legislative action.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The finance committees of the Senate and the House held a joint hearing on the proposal last Monday during which a delegation of the federal government appeared before the lawmakers to address the borrowing plans, foreign exchange and other concerns in the framework.

Resolutions

The lawmakers approved the framework with an exchange rate of ₦1,400 to a dollar and adopted the oil prices of $75, $76.2, and $75.3 per barrel for 2025, 2026, and 2027 respectively.

The framework also has daily oil production fixed at 2.06 million, 2.10 million, and 2.35 million barrels for the three years.

Debt service was valued at ₦15.38 trillion, pensions, gratuities, and retirees’ benefits at ₦1.443 trillion, and the fiscal deficit at ₦13.08 trillion.

The GDP growth rates projected at 4.6 per cent, 4.4 per cent, and 5.5 per cent for 2025, 2026, and 2027 respectively, were approved,

“Capital expenditure is projected at ₦16.48 trillion, which is exclusive of transfers; statutory transfers stand at ₦4.26 trillion; the sinking fund is projected at ₦430.27 billion, while total recurrent (non-debt) expenditure is projected at ₦14.21 trillion,” the report reads.

Other issues

Mr Sani, while presenting the report recommended approval of promissory notes and Issuance of Eurobonds to settle outstanding claims and liabilities the federal government owed to states, high priority judgments as well as liabilities incurred by federal ministries, department and agencies on behalf of the government.

quarterly investigative hearing with revenue generating agencies to track their compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act and punish those in clear contravention of the Act.

Mr Musa said his committee would review and initiate inquiry into the implementation of the Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) Act, specifically focusing on the inspection and monitoring of oil and gas exports by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

NNPC withheld ₦8.48 trillion

In the report, Mr Musa said his committee will probe the report of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation, and Fiscal Responsibility Commission (RMAFC) alleging that the NNPC Limited withheld ₦8.48 trillion as claimed subsidies for petrol.

He also said the probe will address the NEITI report stating that NNPC failed to remit $2 billion (₦3.6 trillion) in taxes to the federal government.

The senator noted that his committee would verify the total cumulative amount of unremitted revenue (under-recovery) from the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by the NNPC between 2020 and 2023.

Debate

Many of the lawmakers demanded reduction in the petrol prices since the Port Harcourt refinery has commenced operation.

Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun West) commended the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative of the federal government and the operation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

Mr Olamilekan said with the commencement of the Port Harcourt refinery, the demand for Forex will drop.

Yahaya Abdullahi, (PDP, Kebbi North), stressed the need to support the manufacturing industries if the projections of the MTEF are to be achieved.

Orji Kalu (APC, Abia North) said there was a need for border patrol as part of the measures to tackle insecurity in the country.

Mr Kalu also called for the abolishment of dollar spending in Nigeria to strengthen the Naira. He said Nigerians should transact with naira

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, said the framework will boost the nation’s economy.

“The GDP will develop agricultural activities in the country. I am sure the projections will be realised. I am very optimistic. The oil production benchmark is a good projection to ensure the block of leakages in the oil sectors. It will stop people from stealing the oil,” Mr Jibrin said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

