The Nigerian government has called for restraint and a return to negotiation as US and Israel continue their war with Iran.

In a statement on Saturday night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “deep concern” over the violence that has ensued since the US and Israel attacked Iran.

Nigeria urged the warring sides to avoid actions that are likely to intensify hostilities, stressing that this could have “potentially grave consequences for regional and global stability.”

“We urge strict adherence to the provisions of the United Nations Charter and the Geneva Convention, particularly taking into cognisance the respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes,” the statement read.

So far, at least, 201 people have been killed in US and Israeli strikes on Iran, according to Iran’s Red Crescent Society.

Retaliatory strikes by Iran have also damaged facilities and buildings in Israel, including a nine-story building in northern Israel, leaving a man with minor injuries.

Al Jazeera quoted Israel’s Channel 12 as stating that most of the Iranian missiles were intercepted, but shrapnel hit the building and injured the man.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Nigerian government had earlier said it was closely monitoring the volatile situation and warned citizens residing in Iran and other Middle Eastern countries to avoid potential flashpoint areas.

The government has now followed up on this previous statement, stressing that countries must refrain from the use of lethal force to prevent further loss of civilian life.

It further highlighted the need to avoid actions that could “undermine or abrogate established norms of international law.”

“The preservation of the existing legal architecture that regulates and limits the use of force remains essential to the protection of victims, the safeguarding of civilian populations, and the maintenance of international order.

“As a longstanding advocate of non-alignment, multilateralism, and constructive engagement, Nigeria supports renewed diplomatic efforts within established international and regional frameworks to resolve the crisis,” it said.

Nigeria also said it stands in solidarity with the international community in its call for calm and sustainable peace.

The latest war started on Saturday morning when the US and Israel launched missile attacks on Iran. Iran carried out retaliatory strikes on Israel and US bases in the Middle East.