Lagos State University (LASU) has officially joined the list of beneficiaries under OPay’s ₦1.2 billion 10-Year Scholarship Programme, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) held at the institution on Monday.

The partnership, which will see 20 LASU students receive fully funded scholarships annually, forms part of OPay’s long-term Empowering Futures initiative — a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda aimed at supporting academically excellent but financially constrained students across Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, commended OPay for its forward-thinking commitment to education and youth development.

“Today we gather to celebrate a remarkable gesture of goodwill and corporate social responsibility from OPay Digital Services Limited,” she said. “This generous act underscores OPay’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and supporting the dreams of young Nigerians. The scholarship will undoubtedly alleviate financial burdens and motivate our students to strive for excellence.”

She added that the partnership symbolises a shared vision between OPay and LASU to empower young Nigerians through education and innovation.

“As Nigeria’s leading educational institution, Lagos State University remains committed to providing quality education and holistic development opportunities for our students. We appreciate OPay’s trust in our institution and look forward to a fruitful collaboration,” she concluded.

Also speaking, Registrar of the University, Mr Emmanuel Abiodun Fanu, appreciated OPay for extending the scholarship to LASU students, noting that the initiative would have a lasting impact on their lives and academic journeys.

“We thank OPay for this scholarship opportunity. You may not immediately know the impact this gesture will have, but it will transform lives and motivate these students to become valuable contributors to society,” he stated.

Representing OPay at the event, Chief Operating Officer, Elizabeth Wang, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to empowering the next generation through sustainable investments in education.

“Since our establishment in Nigeria in 2018, our mission has been to make financial services more inclusive through technology. Beyond this, we believe education is the foundation of every society — and students represent the future,” she explained. “That’s why OPay is committed to sponsoring 20 students of this university every year for the next 10 years to help them pursue their dreams more easily.”

Ms Wang added that OPay plans to open Cyberlabs and graduate employment opportunities for students within its growing workforce of over 5,000 employees, further deepening its investment in youth development.

The ₦1.2 billion OPay 10-Year Scholarship Programme reflects the company’s long-term vision to nurture young talent, drive educational advancement, and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s socio-economic development through consistent CSR efforts.

