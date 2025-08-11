Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has rallied support for Emmanuel Nwachukwu, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the Anambra South Senatorial by-election on Saturday.

Mr Soludo, the Deputy Governor, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, and other APGA chieftains rallied support for Mr Nwachukwu at political rallies held in Nnewi and Aguata local government council headquarters.

The governor urged all eligible voters to come out in large numbers to participate in the by-election.

“Chief Emmanuel Nwachukwu of APGA embodies the qualities we need in leadership. He is deeply rooted in community values and development.

“Nnewi South and Ihiala have not produced a senator in the region before.

“Ukpor and Nnewi South supported the late Ifeanyi Ubah when he was contesting; it is now time to support Nnewi South.

“Show me support by voting massively for Chief Nwachukwu.

“The late Ifeanyi Ubah was elected on the platform of YPP- a faction of APGA in 2019. Today, APGA has come back as one united family to reclaim its place,” the governor said.

Mr Soludo also said the party stands for a transparent, open, and credible electoral process in the forthcoming election.

He described APGA as a people’s movement and called on the people to vote and ensure their votes count.

Also, Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, state chairperson of APGoludoA, called fo

r unity among the people of Nnewi North and Aguata to ensure a successful campaign and eventual victory.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Chibueze Oforbuike, the chairperson of the Aguata local council, reaffirmed the people’s “commitment to deliver 100 per cent support for APGA” in the 16 August senatorial by-election.

In his remarks, Mr Nwachukwu expressed gratitude to the party chieftains and the people, pledging to prioritise their needs if elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a minute’s silence was observed in honour of the late Mr Ubah at the rally.

(NAN)