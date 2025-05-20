The Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered the remand of five individuals, including a bank manager and a nursing mother, for allegedly hacking into the server of Premium Trust Bank.
The defendants are Matthew Damilola, the bank’s E-Payment Service Manager; Kehinde Odeyemi (a mother of a four-month-old baby); Samson Dakup, Bolaji Yinka, and Sunday Okunnola.
Judge Alexander Owoeye ordered their detention following their arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on six counts of conspiracy, cybercrime, and unlawful access to the bank’s database.
EFCC’s lawyer, Zeenat Atiku, alleged that the defendants conspired with three others —Humble, Isa Ismaila, and Victor ‘Oracle’ Ilemona —who are currently at large, to commit the offences.
The prosecution accused the defendants of committing the offences between April and May 2025, contravening sections 12(1)(b), 27, 28(1)(b)(c), and 28(3) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024), and are punishable under Section 28(2) of the same law.
According to the anti-graft agency, Mr Damilola, the e-payment manager, unlawfully disclosed sensitive credentials, including the bank’s server IP and domain details, which enabled unauthorised access to Premium Trust Bank’s database. The data breach allegedly resulted in financial gains of $10,000.
Ms Atiku further alleged that the co-defendants attempted to intercept the bank’s network and procured a Hewlett-Packard ProBook 440 G9 laptop (Serial No. SN#5CD2473N6G) configured to bypass the bank’s security systems.
All five defendants pleaded not guilty.
Following their plea, the prosecution requested a trial date and sought an order to remand the defendants in custody.
The court declined oral bail applications made by the defence and directed that formal bail applications be filed instead.
It ordered the defendants be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.
The judge added that the defence may apply for an earlier trial date upon filing their bail applications.
He adjourned till 30 June for trial.
