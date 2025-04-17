Hopes were high for Africa’s table tennis elite at the 2025 ITTF World Cup in Macao, China, but those dreams were dashed early as the continent’s top contenders bowed out in the first round.

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna and Egypt’s Dina Meshref, Omar Assar, and Hana Goda failed to make it past the group stage in a tournament showcasing the gap between Africa’s best and the global powerhouses of the sport.

Though hard-fought and laced with moments of brilliance, the defeats highlight the work still needed for African players to consistently compete at the highest levels of international table tennis.

Assar stunned by Korean masterclass

Omar Assar, Africa’s reigning champion and one of Egypt’s brightest table tennis exports, opened his campaign with high expectations. But those hopes quickly dimmed in a 3-1 defeat to South Korea’s Lee Jaehyun.

Despite flashes of the power and precision that won him the 2025 ITTF Africa Cup, Assar could not break through Jaehyun’s tight game plan.

“I played well today. Assar is an excellent player, so I did a lot of pre-match preparations, and it seems I executed them well,” Jaehyun said after the match.

The defeat means Assar once again exits early on the world stage, a disappointing outcome for a player who continues to carry Africa’s ambitions.

Meshref falls to China’s Kuai in debut duel

Dina Meshref, one of Africa’s most consistent female players, also failed to advance. Facing China’s Man Kuai for the first time, Meshref started strong, winning the opening set. But her Chinese opponent recovered quickly, taking the next three games to seal a 3-1 victory.

Kuai acknowledged Meshref’s strong start and unique playing style:

“It’s our first encounter, and my opponent is a leftie with great strength. At the beginning of the first game, I played a little too cautiously, which gave Meshref a huge opportunity to win. After losing game one, I didn’t give up and focused on each point.”

Meshref’s technical ability and grit were evident, but Kuai’s tactical adaptation proved too much to handle.

Goda shows grit, but Polcanova proves too strong

In arguably one of the most entertaining matches for African fans, young Egyptian sensation Hana Goda faced world number 9 Sofia Polcanova of Austria. Goda put up a strong resistance but was ultimately outplayed 3-1.

Still just a teenager, Goda drew praise from her opponent, who spoke glowingly of the Egyptian’s potential:

“Today was a very difficult match. Hana Goda is a very good player, very promising. She’s still so young and has many good results. I had to fight for every ball… I hope she continues to be her best, and a bright future is ahead of her.”

Goda’s composure and sharp reflexes were on display, offering a glimpse into what could be a remarkable future.

Quadri Aruna’s Swedish nemesis strikes again

The last African standing, Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna, faced Sweden’s Anton Kallberg in a battle that many fans saw as an opportunity for revenge. But instead, the match ended in another crushing defeat; this time, a 4-0 whitewash.

Although Aruna started brightly and seemed on the verge of winning the first two sets, Kallberg’s consistency and psychological edge prevailed. The defeat extends Aruna’s losing streak against the Swede to four matches.

Their rivalry dates back to their thrilling 2021 WTT Contender semifinal in Tunis, where Kallberg edged Aruna 4-3. Since then, the Swedish star has maintained dominance.

The outcome again underlines Aruna’s struggles against European styles.

Looking ahead: lessons, not losses

Though the tournament ended in disappointment for Africa’s representatives, there are silver linings. The performances, particularly from younger players like Goda, offer promise. For veterans like Aruna, Meshref, and Assar, the lessons from Macao may be just the fuel needed to sharpen their game ahead of future competitions.

The ITTF World Cup once again reminded the world of Africa’s fighting spirit; but also of the challenges that lie ahead.

