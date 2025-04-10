The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Western Zone, has condemned the governing council of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) for clearing the Vice-Chancellor, Abayomi Fasina, of sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by a university staffer, Folasade Adebayo.

In a statement signed by SSANU National Vice President and Chairman Western Zone, Abdussobur Salaam, the union said the council’s decision has set a negative precedent in the Nigerian University system.

SSANU said it has reasons to believe that the investigation into the allegations was compromised.

The union called for the dissolution of the university council, “for lacking in integrity”.

“The Western Zone of SSANU is not shocked and had indeed anticipated the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, held on Tuesday, 8 April 2025,” it said in a statement.

“It is, however, sad to note that the decisions of the governing council as conveyed in the press release has laid a bad precedent and a new low for the Nigerian University system with the grasp at straws in the desperate attempt to protect the villain while further victimising the victim. Yet, what did we expect? Can a cockroach be innocent in a gathering of fowls?”

“We further demand that an independent panel be set up to investigate this gross miscarriage of justice, while Abayomi Fashina be placed on suspension until the end of this process,” it said.

Sexual harassment allegations

Mrs Adebayo, a former Director of Works at the university, had accused the Vice-Chancellor, Mr Fasina, a professor, of sexually harassing and victimising her after she repeatedly rejected his advances.

She provided an audio recording of Mr Fasina pestering her for an illicit relationship, which she said began sometime in 2023.

In the recording obtained by PREMIUM TIMES late last year, Mr Fasina could be heard telling Mrs Adebayo that he would make her happy as long as she made him happy.

“Let me tell you, I’m dying inside for you,” he said, in a mix of Yoruba and English.

When she asked him to stop, he dismissed her saying, “You’re only speaking grammar…Someone said they like you and you’re saying (something else).”

“Just make me happy, Sade (Mrs Adebayo). Listen, I beg you in the name of God, make me happy, I will make you happy. I won’t say more than that. And things will work out fine,” he added.

Mrs Adebayo said her continuous refusal led to Mr Fasina victimising her by issuing unwarranted queries, demoting her and criticising her work ethic.

FUOYE Council clears VC

On Wednesday, the university council cleared Mr Fasina of the allegations after reviewing the report of an investigative committee set up to look into the allegations in February.

In a statement by FUOYE Registrar, Mufutau Ibrahim, the university asked the accuser, Mrs Adebayo, to apologise within seven days.

The university council also asked SSANU, which pushed for an investigation into the matter, to apologise within seven days. It also noted that the SSANU-FUOYE Chairperson, Benjamin Faleye, and Secretary, Ayomikun Aluko, were found culpable of misconduct for making the allegations public.

Although their initial suspensions were lifted, the council ordered that both forfeit half of their salaries for the duration of the suspension.

The council also criticised Mrs Adebayo for recording a private conversation with the VC without his consent, describing the action as unethical.

SSANU reacts

SSANU criticised the council for its conclusion on the recording, wondering why the council focused more on determining why the recording was made and not the contents of the recording.

The union wondered why the council saw nothing wrong with the Vice-Chancellor pestering his married subordinate for a sexual relationship.

“We are taken aback that rather than focus on the contents of the recordings, the governing council attempted to gaslight the public by querying why the recordings were made and concluding it was for the purpose of blackmail,” it said.

SSANU also refuted the council’s reference to an investigation by the Nigerian Police Force, noting that the police probe—conducted by the anti-fraud unit—was unrelated to the sexual harassment claims and instead focused on allegations of financial misconduct.

“To further claim that Folashade Adebayo never made any complaint of sexual harassment against Abayomi Fasina is a barefaced and brazen lie,” the union said.

Citing what it described as a “compromised” process, SSANU rejected the sanctions issued against Mrs Adebayo, who was accused of bringing the university’s name into disrepute.

The union also condemned the disciplinary measures taken against its FUOYE branch leaders, Comrades Benjamin Faleye and Ayomikun Aluko, describing them as punitive actions against whistle-blowers.

“The motive of demanding for letters apologies within a seven day frame is not lost on us, as the intent is to automatically dismiss them from service if this is not done, and knowing quite well that as unionists, they would not succumb to apologising for an offence not committed.”

