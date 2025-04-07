In a fiercely contested Nigeria Premier Football League clash in Port Harcourt on Sunday, league leaders Remo Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat to title hopefuls Rivers United, a result that has added pressure to their awaiting enthronement.

The only goal came in the 84th minute courtesy of David Sholumade, who struck late to hand Rivers United a vital three points. With the result, Rivers United moved to 55 points, narrowing the gap on Remo Stars, who sit on 60 points with a game in hand to just five.

Assessing the game

Following the match, Remo Stars head coach and Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Ogunmodede provided a candid assessment of the game. Reflecting on both halves, he noted,

“In terms of the moments of the game, we were better than them in transition. We transited well, they were able to retain the ball well, this is their home ground.

“They understand the pitch very well, better than we do. You could see that from how they tried to keep the ball. We understand there might not be too much room for us to keep the ball, to avoid a lot of mistakes that we had in the first half due to misplacement of the balls.

“It came out well, we had three glaring chances. Maybe I need to watch the last one. In my opinion, I don’t know, maybe it’s a goal, but I will have to watch and see. In general, it’s a good game for both sides. It shows how much they wanted it, and we also wanted it.”

Tactical adjustments

When questioned on whether his team had intentionally sat back in the first half, Ogunmodede was quick to clarify:

“Sit back? We didn’t sit back. Nonetheless, they had more possession in the first half, if I may say, but we didn’t sit back. That was what the system required. In the first half, they deserved to score. In the second half, we deserved to win. We’d take the positive and we move on.”

He further stressed that while the loss was disappointing, he was not disheartened by the performance stating he told his boys to come get the 3 maximum points away from home.

“To get the maximum three points, to solidify our position on the table. I’m not disappointed. Nonetheless, I’m not satisfied with the outcome. I’m not satisfied with the outcome, but I think they gave their best.

“It’s one of those things. The lesser the game, the harder it becomes. It’s normal. What we see today is one of those things that gives beauty to the game. We lost concentration in split seconds and we paid for it.”

Title aspirations and future plans

Addressing the implications of the defeat on their title aspirations; now that Rivers United have taken three points, Ogunmodede remained optimistic about his side’s prospects.

“There are no complications. We’ll also go back to our home and win. We’ll be back to eight points. We have three more home games to play and we’re going to try as much as possible to get every maximum point. No complication, it’s a normal occurrence in the league.

“It’s not a league for children. We expect such competition and it’s a fair competition and we love it. We’re loving it.”

A lingering question: Port Harcourt’s tough ground

On a final note Ogunmodede fondly called “Ijaball” focused on the peculiar challenge of scoring in Port Harcourt, a ground where he has yet to register a goal in his four years in the league. When asked why that might be, he responded with characteristic humor and determination:

“I’m not a good history student. I’m not a very good historian. But I’ll go back and check. Maybe you were right. If you were right, it’s not very good for me. If you were wrong, I’m going to try to get back to you. But if you are right, I think I need to work hard to topple them someday here.”

Looking ahead

With Rivers United now closing the gap to just five points behind Remo Stars, the pressure is on as the season enters a crucial phase.

Ogunmodede’s measured reflections underscore the competitive nature of the league and his unwavering belief in his team’s ability to bounce back.

As Remo Stars prepare for their upcoming fixtures starting with the outstanding game against Lobi Stars, the coach remains confident that his side will regroup and return stronger, with the title race still very much in play, and in their hands.

