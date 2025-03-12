Nollywood actor Babatunde Tayo, popularly known as Baba Tee, has publicly apologised to his colleague, Ganiu Morufu, also known as Ijoba Lande, for engaging in an alleged sexual affair with his estranged wife.

In a viral video sighted by PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Baba Tee acknowledged that he had let himself down and violated moral values.

“I deeply regret what happened between Ijoba Lande’s wife and me. Right now, I am extremely disappointed in myself. We do many things in private, but we must uphold moral values. I never imagined this would become public,” he said.

The actor further explained that his involvement with Mr Lande’s wife happened during a game of Truth or Dare, which he described as an “adult game.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions and deeply regret this immoral behaviour. Please join me in apologising to Ijoba Lande. To my fans, I appreciate every single one of you. Please consider me a first-time offender because, to the best of my knowledge, I have never done anything like this before,” he pleaded.

Baba Tee also stated that he had always lived a truthful life and was struggling with the consequences of his mistakes.

“I beg you all to please forgive me, in the mighty name of Allah. I promise this will never happen again. And if it does, do not spare me,” he added.

Ijoba Lande’s allegations

Mr Lande had earlier accused his estranged wife, Dara, of infidelity, claiming she had extramarital affairs with multiple entertainers, including Baba Tee.

The comedian said his marriage, which began in 2022, started deteriorating in 2024 when he noticed changes in his wife’s behaviour.

“To be sincere, I never suspected her of cheating at first. I used to swear it was impossible. But I began to suspect something around June or July 2024, when she started avoiding intimacy. By December, I confirmed my fears.”

He claimed to have hired someone to track her phone, allowing him to monitor her activities.

According to him, Ms Dara left their home on 2 January, taking their child with her.

“She went straight to her mother’s house, then left to meet another man,” he alleged.

Mr Lande also accused her of withdrawing money from their joint savings and lending it to her alleged lover.

Threat allegations

Mr Lande claimed he received a threatening message from one of the men his wife was allegedly involved with.

“The man warned me to stop talking about him. He said, ‘If I no wan die, make sure I do not put his name on the matter. Shebi na, my wife, fell in love with the big boy.’”

He also alleged that the artificial further threats via WhatsApp status updates.

Mary Gold’s involvement

Nigerian socialite and content creator Mary Gold, named in the controversy, admitted introducing Ms Dara to Baba Tee.

During a live TikTok session, she revealed that she took Ms Dara to Baba Tee’s house, where they played Truth or Dare.

“I did not tell Baba Tee I was bringing a friend. They started playing Truth or Dare, and Dara dared Baba Tee to have sex with her. I was in the kitchen listening to music before falling asleep.”

She denied orchestrating the affair, adding that Baba Tee had since blocked her.

Dara’s denial

Ms Dara has denied the allegations, insisting that infidelity was not the cause of her marriage’s collapse.

“The first time I met Baba Tee was in July 2024 when Mary Gold invited me to accompany her to his house. He didn’t even know I was Lande’s wife.”

She admitted to playing Truth or Dare but claimed nothing had happened between her and Baba Tee.

“Mary Gold dared him to get a condom, but I told him I wouldn’t allow doggy style. I only sat on his lap. We told Mary Gold to turn away so she wouldn’t watch. But we didn’t do anything.”

Baba Tee’s challenge

Before his apology, Baba Tee had demanded that Mr Lande provide proof of the alleged affair.

Mr Lande accused over 20 entertainers of sleeping with his wife.

Baba Tee, however, initially insisted there was no evidence against him.

