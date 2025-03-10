The Bishop of Yola Catholic Diocese in Adamawa State, Stephen Mamza, has refuted reports that a man recently arrested for kidnapping two Catholic priests, Taledo Damian, was a mass server or a cleric in the diocese.

Mr Mamza told reporters in Yola that “the suspect was merely a member of the church and did not hold any official role as a mass server or cleric.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Sunday how the police arrested Mr Damian, 34, for the kidnap of the priests.

The police rescued the two priests, Abraham Samman and Mathew David-Dusam of the Catholic Diocese of Yola and Jalingo, respectively, who were found tied up by the suspect.

Mr Mamza said on Monday that the church had decided “to set the record straight and protect the integrity of the church’s clerics and mass servers.”

He said the”misinformation surrounding the identity of the alleged kidnapper could harm the reputation of those who diligently serve the church in various capacities.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that the kidnapper is not a mass server, nor is he a cleric. He is simply a member of the church. There has been a lot of misinformation about his identity, and it is important to correct this,” the bishop stated.

“Mass servers play a crucial role in church activities, and their reputation should not be unfairly tarnished due to misinformation.”

Mr Mamza commended the State Security Services (SSS) and local vigilantes for their roles in rescuing the two priests.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the security agents who played a role in securing the release of the priests. In particular, I give credit to the DSS and the vigilante group in Numan. They carried out the rescue operation, and I am truly grateful for their swift and professional handling of the situation,” he said.

He said the joint security operatives worked tirelessly from the moment the priests were kidnapped, adding that their coordinated effort led to the breakthrough in the case.

“Since the priests were kidnapped, we have worked closely with the DSS and vigilante groups in Numan. I am aware of all the steps taken. It was the DSS and vigilante team that stormed the house where the priests were held and successfully rescued them.

“Additionally, when the kidnapper came to collect ransom, security operatives attempted to apprehend him. He initially escaped but later had an accident with his motorcycle and fled on foot. While attempting to surrender himself to the DSS, he was somehow taken into police custody instead,” Mr Mamza narrated.

He said the two priests underwent thorough medical examinations following their rescue and were found to be in stable condition.

