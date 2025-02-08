Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has approved the constitution of a committee to investigate and ascertain the root causes of the devastating fire incident at a Qur’anic school in Kaura Namoda local government area that killed at least 17 students a few days ago.

Conveying the approval, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada said the committee would also assess the level of damages, recommend measures to be taken to prevent future recurrence of such unfortunate incidents and suggest appropriate support for those affected in order to facilitate recovery.

Insights from the report of the committee will also help the government in implementing proactive safety measures across other Qur’anic schools and public places in the state, in line with the national fire safety code.

Membership of the committee is as follows:

1. Prof Jafaru Makau Kaura – Chairman

2. Sheikh Ahmad Ibn Umar Kanoma

3. Special Adviser, Religious Matters

4. Chairman, Hisbah Commission

5. Rep. Ministry for Religious Affairs

6. Rep. Min. of Education, Science & Technology

7. Rep. Ministry for Local Government Affairs

8. Three (3) Members from Ulama Consultative Council

9. Rep. of Commissioner of Police

10. Rep. from the Department of State Security (DSS)

11. Rep. from Civil Defence Corps

12. Rep. from Department of Fire Service

13. Secretary of the Ulama Consultative Council – Secretary

The committee is to commence activity immediately.

