Vice President Kashim Shettima has observed that Nigeria is witnessing a surge in reverse medical tourism, with patients from the United States and other countries thronging the nation’s hospitals to seek affordable and high-quality kidney transplants.

The vice president attributed the choice of Nigeria for treatment to affordability and high-quality expertise within the country’s medical community.

Speaking on Thursday during a courtesy visit by the Nigerian Association of Nephrology (NAN) at the Presidential Villa ahead of the association’s 37th Scientific Conference, Mr Shettima stressed the need for further investments in specialised medical education to sustain this progress.

He said, “There is reverse medical tourism these days fundamentally because of the level of care at some of our hospitals. Recently, 13 patients from the United States came to Nigeria for kidney transplants at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre because it is much cheaper here, and they receive the same level of expertise available anywhere in the world.”

The vice president praised Olalekan Olatise, chief medical director of Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, for his contributions to kidney care, describing him as “a very decent man who is highly altruistic” in his efforts to assist humanity.

Mr Shettima, however, noted the financial strain on patients, many of whom sell their homes or rely on government support to afford transplants.

“While getting a kidney transplant is a significant challenge, life after a transplant presents even more difficulties. Many patients struggle with the cost of post-transplant care, including immunosuppressants, which are essential to maintaining their health,” he said.

The vice president recalled healthcare initiatives he had embarked on during his tenure as Governor of Borno State, as well as the success of ongoing free maternal care programmes he introduced.

“At a hospital in my neighbourhood, we provide a bag of rice and beans to every new mother. They record about 30 births daily, more than even the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH). Over 4,000 deliveries have been recorded in less than eight months, with all medical expenses covered, including caesarean sections,” VP Shettima said.

The vice president also reiterated the need for Nigeria to build its medical workforce, noting that when he was in Borno State as governor, he took 60 female students to study medicine in Sudan.

“About 58 of them completed their education and passed the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) licensing exams. Most of them are now in their medical residency programmes. The beauty of training women in medicine is that they are more likely to stay back and serve their communities.

“We must make deliberate and targeted investments in specialised healthcare education in this country,” the vice president said.

Earlier, Mr Olatise, who also serves as the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 37th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Association of Nephrology, said the conference with the theme, “Revolutionizing Kidney Care in Nigeria: Evidence-Based Innovations,” will take place in Abuja from 19 to 21 February.

The association also announced plans to honour Vice President Shettima with the Kidney Champion Award in recognition of his advocacy and direct support for kidney patients, including funding immunosuppressants and proposing the establishment of a specialised laboratory for post-transplant care.

“We have noticed the role the vice president is playing in looking after kidney patients in the country. He has been involved in purchasing immunosuppressants, providing post-transplant care, and even considering setting up a lab to monitor calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) levels for kidney patients. This award is a recognition of his commitment,” Olatise said.

The conference is expected to attract over 600 participants, including Nigerian medical professionals based abroad, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and manufacturers of dialysis consumables.

As part of its commitment to improving healthcare access, Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre recently partnered with Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto to perform a successful kidney transplant.

Other members of the delegation included Secretary of LOC Adegboyega Faponle, and NAN Treasurer, Manmak Mamven.

