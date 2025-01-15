Despite weeks of demonstrations over the election results, the Mozambique Constitutional Council has inaugurated Daniel Chapo as the country’s president.

Mr Chapo was sworn in as the 5th president of the Republic of Mozambique on Wednesday during a ceremony held under tight security in Maputo, the country’s capital.

While taking the oath, he vowed to protect democracy, human rights, and every citizen’s interest.

He pledged to reduce government spending and bureaucracy by reducing the number of ministries. He also pledged to tackle unemployment and prioritise healthcare and education.

He promised to streamline government operations by reducing the number of ministries, aiming to cut excessive spending and bureaucracy.

Additionally, he committed to tackling unemployment and making healthcare and education top priorities.

“I promise to devote all my energies to defending, promoting, and consolidating national unity, human rights, democracy, and the well-being of the Mozambican people. We can continue to work together, united to develop our country,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mozambique general election

The new president, the candidate of the ruling Frelimo party, which has held power for 49 years, won 65 per cent of the votes.

His opponent, Venancio Mondlane, who ran as an independent, came second after receiving 24 per cent of the votes.

However, Mr Mondlane claimed that he won 53 per cent and that Mozambique’s election was manipulated to favour the Frelimo party.

Following the election on 9 October 2024, the country was plunged into months-long political disputes fueled by allegations of election fraud and irregularities.

Mr Mondlane and the two leading opposition parties, Renamo and MDM, rejected the official results, which declared Mr Chapo the winner.

International observers said the elections were fraught with irregularities. The EU mission condemned the “unjustified alteration of election results.”

The disputes escalated into protests, worsened by long-standing frustrations with Frelimo’s decades-long dominance and alleged corruption.

Unrest since the election has claimed more than 300 lives, with security forces being accused of using excessive force against demonstrators. However, authorities have said police officers have also died as a result of the unrest.

Mr Chapo succeeds Filipe Nyusi, who has stepped down at the end of his two terms.

Mondlane’s vow

Meanwhile, on the eve of the inauguration, Mr Mondlane threatened to “paralyze” the Chapo-led administration with daily protests.

Mr Mondlane, who is popular among the youth, had earlier called for a national strike in the days before the ceremony.

READ ALSO: Political killings in Mozambique stir global concern

Mr Chapo’s administration is extending the rule of the Frelimo party, which had governed Mozambique since its independence from Portugal in 1975.

“This regime does not want peace,” Mr Mondlane said in an address on Facebook Tuesday, according to local media.

“We’ll protest every single day. If it means paralyzing the country for the entire term, we will paralyze it for the entire term,” he noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

