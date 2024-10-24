In the wake of Mozambique’s October 2024 elections, the political landscape has been marred by violence, including the tragic killings of lawyer Elvino Dias and Podemos party official Paulo Guambe. These assassinations, which have drawn widespread condemnation from international figures, have amplified concerns about the country’s fragile democracy and governance post-election.

The US Department of State, through spokesperson Matthew Miller, condemned the killings, stating, “The United States condemns the killings of lawyer Elvino Dias and Podemos parliamentary candidate Paulo Guambe in Mozambique. We extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones.”

He further urged Mozambique’s authorities to ensure accountability, adding, “We join the calls made by Mozambique’s political parties for a swift and thorough investigation. It is essential that those responsible for these crimes be brought to justice.” This was after the US Embassy in Mozambique published a unified communiqué.

Following the elections, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee emphasised the US government’s commitment to monitoring developments in Mozambique.

Ms Phee “extended condolences to the families of Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe. She reiterated that we stand with the international community in condemning their tragic killings, and urged authorities to conduct a swift and thorough investigation,” said a State Department spokesperson.

Similar condemnation came from the UK government of Keir Starmer. A senior foreign office official, familiar with the country’s stance, highlighted the need for stability, remarking as per the joint statement, “As per the statement, the UK government has strongly condemned acts of political violence and call for a swift and thorough investigation, and urging all citizens, political leaders, state institutions, and stakeholders to resolve electoral disputes peacefully and lawfully.”

Like the Biden administration, the British foreign office’s embassy in Maputo had published a coordinated press statement over the weekend.

The Australian government of Anthony Albanese shares theand the 19 Octoberby the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland. Australia also joined the international outcry, with its Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade expressing concern over post-election violence. “The Australian Government is concerned about reports that opposition officials have been killed in Mozambique,” a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said.

The Angola and Mozambique senior researcher in the Africa Division at Human Rights Watch, Zenaida Machado, drew attention to the broader implications of the violence, warning of a deteriorating situation if impunity continues. “This latest incident adds to a long list of attacks on critics of the government, including journalists, activists, lawyers, and human rights defenders. All of the previous cases which have been well documented by HRW, are yet to be resolved. The perpetrators of the attacks are still enjoying impunity,” she noted.

Staying hopeful, Ms Machada said, “We sincerely hope that the case of Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe will not go unresolved. And we urge the international community to put pressure on the Mozambican government to publicly condemn this attack, and immediately, thoroughly and transparently investigate the brutal killings. All of those found responsible for this crime, should be brought to justice.”

The aftermath of Mozambique’s elections remains tense, with international voices urging transparency, justice, and peaceful dialogue to avoid escalating violence. As Mozambique grapples with these challenges, the global community watches closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution to safeguard the country’s fragile democracy.

Matibe is a Washington, DC-based correspondent and media commentator with expertise in U.S. foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

