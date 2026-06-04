The Borno State Contributory Health Care Management Agency (BOSCHMA) has disbursed more than N400 million to 171 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) and nine secondary health facilities providing free treatment to vulnerable persons across the state.

The Executive Secretary of BOSCHMA, Saleh Abba, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Mr Abba said the disbursement covered the first and second quarters of 2024 and was intended to support healthcare services provided to 119,418 beneficiaries under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

According to him, N396.4 million was released as capitation payments to PHC facilities, while N7.7 million was paid to secondary health facilities under the fee-for-service component of the programme.

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“These disbursements are N396. 4 million as capitation for the primary healthcare facilities and N7.7 million as fee-for-service payments of Secondary health facilities for the first and second quarters of 2024,” he said.

The BHCPF, he added, was established by the National Health Act of 2014, a government initiative designed to enhance healthcare access for vulnerable populations in Nigeria.

He said the fund is a collaborative effort between federal and state governments, with states contributing 25 per cent of the total funding.

Mr Abba said the fund seeks to address the longstanding challenge of limited healthcare accessibility for marginalised populations.

He said the initiative which covers 24 LGAs in the state, demonstrated the Governor Babagana Zulum administration commitment to improving healthcare access and equity across the region.

“BOSCHMA is dedicated to improving public health through strategic initiatives, partnerships, and effective healthcare delivery systems,” he said.

“BOSCHMA focuses on improving maternal and child, and enhancing wellbeing of the citizens by ensuring access to quality healthcare services across Borno.”

(NAN)