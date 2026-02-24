The Kogi State Government in collaboration with Sightsavers, has inaugurated the 2025 Mass Administration of Medicines (MAM) for the prevention of Onchocerciasis, a Neglected Tropical Disease (NTDs).

The mass medicine distribution, aimed at preventing Onchocerciasis, also known as river blindness, will cover all 3,200 communities in the state, targeting 4.5 million people aged five and above.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Adeiza Abdulazeez, who declared the two-day MAM meeting open on Monday in Lokoja, reaffirmed government’s commitment to eliminating river blindness in the state.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Steven Momoh, the commissioner said the meeting aimed to review progress, identify gaps, and develop strategies for the upcoming Mectizan distribution cycle in March.

He noted that the state had made progress in controlling the disease through mass drug administration campaigns and dedication of health workers and stakeholders.

He acknowledged the support of development partners, including Sight Savers, and urged participants to actively engage in discussions to ensure no community was left behind.

“Kogi Government, led by Governor Ahmed Ododo, is committed to improving residents’ health and well-being,” he said.

“The Ministry of Health will provide leadership, coordination, and support for neglected tropical diseases elimination programmes.”

The state NTD Coordinator, Musa Momohjimoh, explained that Kogi is endemic for Onchocerciasis due to its water-rich environment, with River Niger and Benue flowing through several local governments.

Mr Momohjimoh noted that treatment of river blindness has been ongoing in Kogi since 1997, with over 27 rounds of treatment administered.

“While we have achieved great success, there are still challenges, and the disease remains endemic in some areas,” he said.

He urged residents to participate in the mass medicine distribution in March.

Sightsavers Programme Officer, Phoebe Hindan, emphasised the importance of strategic implementation to ensure no one misses out on the intervention.

Ms Hindan noted that the exercise aims to close gaps observed in previous implementations and ensure the elimination of the disease, not just continued treatment.

“The distribution will last for 10 days, and we urge participants to their communities are involved in the planning and implementation process, she said.

Earlier, Betsy Ibenu, NTD Data Manager, Sightsavers, said the meeting aimed to review implementation strategies, develop a work plan for achieving geographical and therapeutic coverage.

She emphasised that it would discuss strategies for micro-planning and deep dive investigations.

Stakeholders at the meeting include HOD health departments and NTD team members, Kogi branch of Parasitology and Public Health Society of Nigeria (PPSN) NAFDAC, CAN, JNI, among other.

Participants pledged their commitment to achieving the aims of the exercise.

(NAN)