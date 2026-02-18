In a bid to reduce the cost of medicines and strengthen the country’s health supply chain, the federal government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to operationalise Medipool as Nigeria’s National Group Purchasing Organisation (GPO).

The development was announced on Tuesday via the verified X account of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

According to the ministry, the agreement is expected to enhance bulk procurement, improve price negotiations and expand access to quality health commodities across public and private health facilities.

A national procurement platform

Approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2025, Medipool is designed to aggregate demand for pharmaceuticals and medical supplies across public and private health facilities nationwide.

By pooling demand, the platform will enable bulk purchasing, price negotiation and improved quality assurance across Nigeria’s health supply chain.

The ministry noted that the initiative aligns with key national health priorities, including the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), the Presidential Initiative to Unlock the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), and the National Health Supply Chain Transformation Plan.

It also supports Nigeria’s target of increasing local pharmaceutical manufacturing to meet a significant share of domestic demand.

Shift in procurement

Speaking on the significance of the agreement, Muhammad Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, described the operationalisation of Medipool as a major reform in the country’s medicine procurement system.

Mr Pate said the operationalisation of Medipool represents a strategic shift in how Nigeria procures and delivers essential medicines.

“By pooling demand, strengthening local manufacturing, and improving supply chain transparency, we are lowering costs, expanding access, and building a more resilient health system that protects both the health and finances of Nigerians,” he said.

Government alignment

The signing ceremony brought together leadership across Nigeria’s health reform architecture, including NPHCDA, PVAC, and the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) Coordination Office.

The ministry said the broad participation reflected strong whole-of-government alignment on improving the affordability, availability and sustainability of essential medicines.

With the operationalisation of Medipool, the health body said it is reinforcing its broader health sector reform agenda aimed at building a more resilient, transparent and cost-efficient healthcare system that delivers improved health outcomes and financial protection for Nigerians.