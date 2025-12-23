The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has clarified that the Indomie Instant Noodles Vegetable Flavour recently recalled by French authorities does not originate from Nigeria and is not registered for sale in the country.

The French consumer protection agency, Rappel Conso, has announced the recall of the product due to the presence of undeclared allergens, including milk and eggs, which could pose health risks to consumers with allergies or intolerances.

In a statement on Monday, NAFDAC said the affected product was not manufactured in Nigeria and is not among the food items approved by the agency for distribution in the Nigerian market.

The agency also noted that noodles are listed on the federal government’s import prohibition list, making their importation into Nigeria unlawful and significantly reducing the likelihood of the recalled product entering the country.

Surveillance intensified

As a precautionary measure, NAFDAC has intensified surveillance nationwide and directed all zonal directors and state coordinators to remain vigilant, immediately removing the product if found in any part of the country.

The agency added that its Ports Inspection Directorate has been placed on alert to prevent any attempt to import the implicated product into Nigeria.

NAFDAC further assured the public that all Indomie instant noodles and other noodle brands registered for sale in Nigeria are manufactured locally and approved only after meeting strict regulatory requirements, including compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice.

Public advised Advisory

The agency urged consumers to avoid unregistered food products and report any suspected sale or distribution of the recalled product to the nearest NAFDAC office.

It also encouraged the public to report any adverse reactions through its e-reporting platforms on the agency’s official website or by calling its toll-free line at 0800-162-3322.

NAFDAC reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring the safety of food products available to Nigerians.

Backstory

Earlier this week, NAFDAC declared Indomie Brand Noodles Vegetable Flavour unsafe and ordered a nationwide mop-up following a safety recall by French authorities over undeclared allergens.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the French consumer safety authority, Rappel Conso, flagged the product after tests revealed that milk and eggs were listed on the packaging, which were not specified on the label, posing a risk to consumers with allergies.

PREMIUM TIMES report also indicated that some batches of the product bear a best-before date of 6 February 2026.