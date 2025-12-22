The World Health Organisation (WHO) has appointed the Director-General of the Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA), Martins Emeje, as a co-chair of its newly established advisory group.

The group is called Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (STAG-TM).

According to a news release on the WHO website, the advisory group was created to strengthen scientific rigour, regulation, and governance in the fast-growing field of traditional medicine and to guide the implementation of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034.

Mr Emeje, a professor, was appointed alongside Susan Wieland, Director of Cochrane Complementary Medicine, US, as co-chairs of the 19-member expert group selected through an open global process.

The STAG-TM will provide independent scientific and technical advice to WHO on research priorities, development of norms and standards, integration of traditional medicine into health systems, and policy options for member states.

A milestone for traditional medicine

WHO’s Assistant Director-General for Health Systems, Access and Data, Yukiko Nakatani, described the development as a milestone.

“This is a pivotal moment for traditional medicine. It embodies cultural heritage and national health identities, and increasingly, it constitutes a vital component of primary health care strategies,” Ms Nakatani said.

Also speaking, WHO Chief Scientist, Sylvie Briand, said the advisory group was created to close gaps in evidence and regulation.

“Its rapid growth has not always been matched by strong evidence standards, regulatory frameworks or sustainable governance. The STAG was created to close this gap,” Ms Briand said, adding that the group would provide strategic and scientific guidance to countries.

Honour for Nigeria

Reacting to his appointment, Mr Emeje described it as the highest professional honour in the field of natural medicine and a recognition for Nigeria.

“For me, this is the highest form of honour that one could receive in this area. I am grateful to the World Health Organisation and also to my country, Nigeria, because if I wasn’t a Nigerian, I wouldn’t be there,” he said.

He noted that the appointment was not only personal but reflected Nigeria’s growing visibility in natural medicine research and development.

“I see it as recognition and also a challenge to Nigeria to wake up. In the last two years, activities in natural medicine in Nigeria have never been this active. Many people did not even know there was an agency like NNMDA until recently,” he said.

Mr Emeje said Nigeria now has the opportunity to contribute to shaping how traditional medicine develops globally.

“We are going to be sitting at a table where traditional, complementary and integrative medicine will be discussed for the entire world,” he said.

Global priorities for traditional medicine

WHO said the advisory group held its inaugural meeting on 17 December, in New Delhi, alongside the second WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit.

At the meeting, members identified urgent priorities, including evidence generation, preservation of traditional knowledge, digital innovation, capacity building, and community engagement.

Members will serve two-year terms and work through annual meetings and thematic sub-groups focusing on regulation, integration and collaboration.

WHO said next steps include drafting a work plan for 2026–2027 and initiating consultations to advance the group’s priorities.

Positioning Africa in global agenda

Mr Emeje said Africa must not be left behind as traditional medicine gains global attention, warning that countries that fail to act would lag in the emerging ecosystem.

“Traditional medicine is moving fast. Any country that is not serious will be left behind,” he said, noting that global momentum is being driven by WHO and India, which hosts the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.

He also said recent actions by Nigeria’s government and legislature show growing commitment to natural medicine, citing resolutions by the House of Representatives and calls by President Bola Tinubu for Africa to prioritise local research and development.

“This appointment is a huge recognition for Nigeria, for West Africa, for Africa, but also a challenge thrown to us not to disappoint,” he said.

Mr Emeje pledged that he and his co-chair would work to ensure traditional medicine becomes safer, evidence-based, high-quality, and equitable.

“We will do everything required to support WHO so that the vision of making traditional medicine safe, efficacious and accessible to the underserved across the world is accomplished,” he added.