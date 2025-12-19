Nigeria recorded 195 deaths from Lassa fever in 2025, with a higher fatality rate than the same period last year, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

The NCDC, in its latest situation report, stated that this is despite a decline in the total number of suspected and confirmed cases recorded during the same period.

The report, which covers epidemiological week 49 of 2025, shows that 195 deaths have been recorded from 1,069 confirmed cases, resulting in a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.2 per cent.

This is higher than the 16.5 per cent CFR recorded during the same period in 2024.

New infections rise in week 49

According to the report, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 24 in epidemiological week 48 to 33 cases in week 49.

The new confirmed cases were reported in Bauchi, Ondo, Edo and Taraba States, according to the agency.

A total of 143 suspected cases were recorded during the week, with eight deaths reported across four states and 10 local government areas.

Cumulative figures show wider spread in 2024

Cumulatively, as of week 49 in 2025, Nigeria has recorded 9,041 suspected cases, 1,069 confirmed cases, and seven probable cases across 21 states and 103 LGAs.

By comparison, during the same period in 2024, the country recorded 9,492 suspected cases, 1,154 confirmed cases, and 20 probable cases, affecting 28 states and 137 LGAs.

The NCDC noted that while fewer states and LGAs have been affected in 2025, the risk of death among confirmed cases remains higher.

Young adults most affected

According to the report, the most affected age group is 21–30 years, with cases ranging from one to 96 years. The median age is 30 years.

The NCDC also reported a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.8 among confirmed cases, indicating slightly more infections among men.

No new infections of healthcare workers were recorded during epidemiological week 49.

Response efforts intensify nationwide

The agency said the National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group continues to coordinate response activities at national and subnational levels.

Key response actions during the reporting period included behavioural assessments across 10 high-burden states, conducted with support from UNICEF, as well as infection prevention and control (IPC) capacity strengthening in health facilities through hand hygiene audits led by the APIN Orange Network.

The NCDC also sustained collaboration with the Nigerian Medical Students’ Association on Lassa Fever Prevention and Control, while after-action reviews were conducted at national and state levels following the 2024/2025 outbreak season.

In addition, the agency supported capacity development sessions on strategic planning, dissemination of Lassa fever jingles, and participation in regional and international conferences, including the second ECOWAS Lassa fever international conference held in Côte d’Ivoire.

Training, trials and community engagement

Several training programmes were conducted to strengthen clinical management of Lassa fever, including in-person and virtual sessions for fellows under the Lassa Fever Clinical Management Fellowship, supported by international partners such as Georgetown University and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Clinical trials also advanced, with the INTEGRATE clinical trial commencing in Ondo State, while states such as Edo and Ebonyi conducted state-level After Action Reviews.

The agency said health workers were trained on case management in Bauchi, Ebonyi and Benue States, and clinician sensitisation was carried out in hotspot LGAs in Ondo State with support from the World Health Organisation.

Persistent challenges

Despite ongoing interventions, the NCDC identified late presentation of cases as a major contributor to the rising fatality rate.

Other challenges include poor health-seeking behaviour linked to the high cost of treatment, poor environmental sanitation, and low awareness levels in high-burden communities.

The agency urged states to intensify year-round community engagement on Lassa fever prevention, while calling on healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion and ensure timely referral and treatment of suspected cases.

The NCDC also called on partners to strengthen state capacity to prevent, detect, and respond promptly to Lassa fever outbreaks.

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, which is transmitted to humans primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.

It can also spread from person to person through contact with bodily fluids.

The disease often begins with fever, weakness, and headache, and may progress to more severe symptoms such as bleeding, difficulty breathing, swelling, and organ failure.

Early diagnosis and prompt treatment with Ribavirin are critical for improving survival.