The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kwara State Chapter, has called on the federal government to urgently address the demands of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The Chairperson of NMA Kwara chapter, AbdulRahman Afolabi, made the appeal in a statement issued after an emergency State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Ilorin on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that resident doctors commenced an indefinite strike on 1 November, which has severely disrupted activities in hospitals across the country.

Mr Afolabi affirmed that the association stands firmly with NARD, urging the government to act swiftly to resolve the lingering issues.

“The NMA, Kwara branch, expresses profound concern over the ongoing indefinite nationwide strike embarked upon by NARD, which has significantly disrupted healthcare delivery across Nigeria,” he said.

“We stand in unwavering solidarity with our colleagues in NARD, whose decision to embark on this industrial action arises from years of unmet commitments, unfulfilled promises, and disregard for the welfare and professional dignity of Nigerian doctors.”

The NMA Chairperson described NARD’s demands as just, reasonable, and consistent with the association’s long-standing advocacy for a reformed, adequately funded, and sustainable healthcare system in Nigeria.

According to him, the demands reflect both immediate welfare concerns and long-term structural reforms critical to sustaining the nation’s medical workforce.

Mr Afolabi listed NARD’s key demands to include the implementation of the reviewed Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and prompt payment of all arrears arising from the 25–35 per cent upward adjustment.

He added that other demands included the immediate release and disbursement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to all eligible resident doctors, as well as the settlement of unpaid accoutrement, hazard, and specialist allowances, including arrears of consequential salary adjustments.

“These demands are not excessive; they are rooted in equity, fairness, and the pursuit of a functional health system,” he said.

“No nation can achieve effective healthcare delivery without first safeguarding the dignity and well-being of its doctors.”

He call on the federal government to honour its commitments, restore industrial harmony, and prioritise the health workforce as the backbone of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

(NAN)