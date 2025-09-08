The National Coordinator of the National Cancer Control Programme at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Uche Nwokwu, has said that frequent ejaculation may help reduce the risk of prostate cancer in men, says

Mr Nwokwu made this known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in response to viral social media claims suggesting that men needed to ejaculate 21 times a month to prevent prostate cancer.

NAN reports that prostate cancer remains one of the deadliest cancers affecting men globally and continues to be a growing health concern in Nigeria.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) 2022 report, it is the most common cancer among men and the second most common overall, accounting for 14 per cent of the nation’s cancer burden.

In 2022 alone, Nigeria recorded more than 18,000 new cases and more than 11,000 deaths from the disease, making it one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among men in the country.

Late diagnosis, limited screening, and low awareness are major contributors to poor outcomes.

Mr Nwokwu explained that certain lifestyle choices, including ejaculation frequency, might contribute to reducing the risk of prostate cancer.

Citing a large-scale 2016 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), he noted that men who reported 21 or more ejaculations per month in their 20s and 40s had a lower risk of developing prostate cancer.

He said the study found that those men had a 20 per cent reduced risk compared to those who ejaculated only four to seven times monthly.

He added that studies defined “frequent ejaculation” as more than 20 times per month, and that higher frequencies appeared to be linked to greater potential reductions in risk.

However, he cautioned that those studies showed associations and did not establish causation.

“Other risk factors such as age, family history, race, particularly for African and African-American men who are at higher risk, as well as diet, obesity, and overall lifestyle must also be considered,” he said.

“Ejaculation is only one piece of a bigger picture.”

Mr Nwokwu further stated that no such study had yet been conducted in Nigeria, though global evidence consistently showed that prostate cancer tends to be more common and more aggressive among Black men than among Caucasians.

He emphasised the urgent need for Nigeria to invest in local research, improve early detection, and strengthen cancer treatment services while encouraging men to adopt healthier lifestyles.

“The key message is that prevention and early detection save lives,” he said.

“Lifestyle adjustments can help, but regular screening and timely medical care remain essential.”He urged Nigerians to rely on evidence-based information and avoid misinformation that could trivialise such a serious public health issue.

(NAN)