The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says Lassa fever has claimed 159 lives this year.

The infectious disease agency disclosed this in its latest situation report covering epidemiological week 33.

The NCDC noted that a total of 854 confirmed cases have so far been reported across 21 states and 106 Local Government Areas in the country.

Although the spread of the disease remains confined to a few states, the NCDC reported that five new infections were recorded in week 33, a decline from the 12 cases reported the previous week.

Rising death toll and fatality rate

As of week 33, a total of 159 deaths have been confirmed in 2025, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.6 per cent. This is higher than the 17.2 per cent CFR recorded during the same period in 2024.

The NCDC report revealed that five states; Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi, accounted for 90 per cent of all confirmed cases recorded in 2025.

Ondo led with 33 per cent, followed by Bauchi with 23 per cent, Edo with 17 per cent, Taraba with 14 per cent, and Ebonyi with three per cent.

The most affected age group remains 21–30 years, with a median age of 30. The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases stands at 1:0.8.

Response efforts across states

The NCDC said it is working with local and international partners and has implemented several response measures in recent weeks.

These include the distribution of thermometers to all identified contacts in Lagos State for temperature monitoring and After-Action Reviews (AARs) in Edo, Ondo, and Ebonyi States.

The agency also reported the de-escalation of the National Incident Management System to alert mode, alongside clinician sensitisation in hotspot Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

In addition, healthcare workers in Bauchi, Ebonyi, and Benue States received fresh training on case management, while the ongoing integrated clinical trial (INTEGRATE) commenced in Ondo with support from global partners.

Other measures include the launch of the NCDC’s Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) e-learning platform, distribution of personal protective equipment and medical commodities, as well as capacity-building workshops on risk communication and community engagement.

The NCDC also confirmed that no new healthcare worker was infected in the reporting week.

Persistent challenges

According to the report, many patients still present late to health facilities, a factor that continues to drive up fatality rates.

This challenge is compounded by poor health-seeking behaviour, largely influenced by the high cost of treatment, which undermines effective management of the disease.

In addition, poor environmental sanitation and limited awareness of Lassa fever prevention measures in high-burden communities further sustain the spread of the infection.

Due to all these challenges, the NCDC has therefore urged state authorities to strengthen community engagement on prevention and awareness throughout the year.

It also encouraged healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion for Lassa fever, ensuring timely referral and treatment of suspected cases.

The Centre further appealed to partners and state governments to reinforce capacity at all levels, to prevent, detect, and respond swiftly to future outbreaks.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, which is transmitted to humans primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.

It can also spread from person to person through contact with bodily fluids.

The disease often begins with fever, weakness, and headache, and may progress to more severe symptoms such as bleeding, difficulty breathing, swelling, and organ failure.

Early diagnosis and prompt treatment with Ribavirin are critical for improving survival.