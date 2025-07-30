Nurses at federal hospitals in Nigeria have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike if the federal government does not meet their demands.

The chairperson of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), National Hospital Chapter, Joe Akpi, said in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that the current seven-day warning strike may escalate into an indefinite strike action if negotiations fail.

“If the demands are not met within the seven-day warning strike, we will return to work, but our leaders will continue to negotiate with them,” Mr Akpi said.

“If no agreement is reached, we will give a 21-day ultimatum. At the end of that ultimatum, if nothing changes, we will go on an indefinite strike, and we will not come back until the issue is resolved.”

Background

The ongoing warning strike commenced at midnight on 29 July. It was initiated by the Federal Health Institutions Sector of the union (NANNM-FHI) following what the union described as the government’s failure to respond meaningfully to a 15-day ultimatum issued on 14 July.

The strike involves nurses in public health institutions across the country and is expected to continue until 5 August. The strike is already affecting health services in federal hospitals.

According to the union, the strike stems from longstanding concerns about nurses’ welfare, poor working conditions, and the federal government’s reluctance to address their grievances.

Central to the union’s demands is the rejection of a 27 June circular from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), which it said failed to address key welfare issues.

The NANNM-FHI is demanding immediate adjustments to shift duty, call duty, and staff retention allowances. They are also calling for the mass recruitment of nurses and midwives to address severe staffing shortages across federal institutions, as well as the implementation of a 25 per cent Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) adjustment for nurses in Oyo State.

It further seeks enhanced hazard allowances, particularly for nurses working at the local government level.

The strike is being observed in federal health institutions nationwide, and several state chapters have expressed their readiness to join if negotiations with the government collapse.

Government response

Mr Akpi said the federal government only began scrambling for meetings at the last minute.

He added that talks held on Monday between union leaders and representatives of the Ministries of Labour and Health, the NSIWC, the Head of Service, and the Office of the Accountant General ended in a deadlock.

“The meeting has been rescheduled for Friday. But these discussions should have started long ago, not at the brink of the strike,” he said.

He explained that the strike is NANNM’s first solo action in over 40 years, and it was a result of long-standing frustration and neglect.

Impact on patients

Mr Akpi said the strike is already taking a toll on patients, as nurses constitute over 60 per cent of the health workforce in federal institutions.

He said the management of the National Hospital, Abuja, has begun discharging stable patients, while efforts are being made to manage those in critical condition.

“Doctors and some other health workers are not on strike, only nurses. But nurses form over 60 per cent of the health workforce. Our absence will be deeply felt,” he said.

He noted that although the situation is regrettable, strike action appears to be the only language the government responds to, and warned that the industrial action could intensify if their concerns remain unresolved.

A PREMIUM TIMES visit to some hospitals in Abuja and Lagos also revealed the strike’s impacts on patients, with many expressing frustrations over long waiting times and delayed care.