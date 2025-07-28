The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported that 152 people have died from Lassa fever as of epidemiological week 28 in 2025.

This represents a case fatality rate of 18.7 per cent, which is higher than the 17.3 per cent recorded during the same period in 2024.

In its latest situation report, the NCDC confirmed that the number of new cases recorded in week 28 remained unchanged from the previous week.

It said the latest new infections were reported from Ondo, Edo, and Benue states.

So far in 2025, at least 21 states have recorded one or more confirmed cases of Lassa fever across 105 local government areas, showing the continued spread of the disease across multiple regions.

Five states account for most infections

The majority of confirmed Lassa fever cases this year were concentrated in five states.

Ondo recorded the highest share with 32 per cent of all confirmed cases, followed by Bauchi with 23 per cent, Edo with 17 per cent, Taraba with 14 per cent, and Ebonyi with three per cent.

These five states together account for 89 per cent of all infections reported so far, while the remaining 11 per cent were spread across 16 other states.

The most affected age group remains those between 21 and 30 years, with a median age of 30.

The male-to-female ratio among confirmed cases is one to zero point eight. Although there has been a reduction in the number of suspected and confirmed cases compared to the same period in 2024, the death toll remains high.

The NCDC noted that no new health worker infection was recorded in the reporting week.

Clinical response and public health interventions

The NCDC said it continues to coordinate the national response through a multi-partner and multi-sectoral Lassa Fever Technical Working Group.

As part of its ongoing activities, the second cohort of the Lassa Fever Clinical Management Fellowship has commenced, supported by Georgetown University, the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Federal Medical Centre Owo, and other partners.

The infectious disease agency also noted that a new clinical trial, INTEGRATE, was launched in Ondo State with support from local and international health institutions.

It said in the same state, clinician sensitisation sessions were held across six hotspot LGAs, and an After-Action Review was conducted with technical support from Pro-Health International and the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria.

“Training programmes were also conducted for healthcare workers in Bauchi, Ebonyi, and Benue States.

“At the regional level, Nigeria participated in the ECOWAS training on Lassa fever clinical management in Togo,” it said.

The NCDC said it also held bilateral meetings with the World Health Organisation to discuss areas for further collaboration.

Strengthening diagnostics, prevention, and awareness

The NCDC said samples are being tested nationwide to aid early diagnosis, while essential supplies like Ribavirin, protective gear, and sanitisers have been distributed to treatment centres.

It said Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) efforts were scaled up through the launch of an online learning platform, dissemination of updated IPC guidelines, and training sessions for health workers.

The NCDC also supported treatment centres and state-level IPC teams to enforce best practices in health facilities.

It said risk communication and public education have been expanded through radio sensitisation programmes, community outreach, and media engagement.

The agency also implemented environmental health campaigns in high-burden areas and partnered with Breakthrough Action Nigeria to carry out rodent control training sessions.

Despite these efforts, the NCDC identified several challenges.

These include the late presentation of cases, poor health-seeking behaviour driven by the high cost of treatment, and low awareness levels in affected communities.

Poor environmental sanitation was also noted as a key factor contributing to the continued transmission of the disease.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to coordinated national response efforts, urging states and healthcare providers to prioritise early detection, treatment, and prevention, particularly during the peak transmission period.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is a viral illness spread mainly through contact with food or surfaces contaminated by infected rats.

It can also be transmitted from person to person through body fluids. Symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, and muscle pain. In severe cases, it may cause bleeding, breathing problems, and organ failure.