President Bola Tinubu has approved the engagement of a private facility manager to oversee the State House Medical Centre in Abuja.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Monday during the inauguration of a Technical Working Group (TWG) that will oversee the implementation of the presidential directive on Tuesday.

Mr Alausa said the move is aimed at improving efficiency, sustainability, and service delivery at the country’s foremost government-run health facility.

Describing the initiative as a pivotal step in healthcare reform, he said the model is designed to improve healthcare for top government officials and benefit civil servants and, potentially, other public hospitals nationwide.

“This is not about taking jobs away from civil servants. It is about introducing efficiency, ensuring sustainability, and maximising the value of government investment in health infrastructure,” he said.

He added that the initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the administration’s determination to revamp Nigeria’s health sector through innovation and private-sector collaboration.

State House Medical Centre

Located within the Presidential Villa in Asokoro, Abuja, the State House Medical Centre was originally established to provide healthcare services to the President, Vice President, their families, and staff of the Presidential Villa.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Over the years, the facility expanded its services to cater to a broader patient base, leading to overstretched resources and prompting discussions about reverting to its original mandate.

In May 2023, former President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a new Presidential/VIP Wing of the State House Medical Centre, a state-of-the-art facility built at a cost of N21 billion.

The wing includes specialised departments such as cardiology, ophthalmology, and ENT, equipped with advanced medical technologies like MRI and CT scanners, a digital X-ray suite, and a cardiac catheterisation lab.

Model for healthcare delivery

According to Mr Alausa, the decision to contract a private facility manager stems from the limitations of the current public-sector approach, especially in the management of advanced medical technologies.

He argued that private sector-led management would better support the advanced equipment already installed at the State House Medical Centre, including MRI and CT scanners, a digital radiography suite, and an international-standard cardiac catheterisation lab.

The minister listed the mandate the TWG will be responsible for, which includes implementing the approved operational framework; managing the procurement process, including proposal requests and evaluation criteria; ensuring wide advertisement and competitive bidding; and evaluating proposals based on competence, experience, and value for money.

Others are conducting due diligence, including site visits and reference checks, supporting contract negotiations, and providing progress reports and a final implementation report.

Mr Alausa urged the group to act with urgency, stating that they must “complete the assignment expeditiously.

“The longer we delay, the more time it will take to get the right manager on board,” he said.

Members of TWG

The TWG is chaired by the Special Adviser to the President on Health, Salma Anas, with members including Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chairman Federal Civil Service Commission, Tunji Olaopa; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; and Representative of the Federal Ministry of Education, David Atuwo.

Others are the director-general of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Adebowale Adedokun, and a representative from NELFUND, Olusegun Akinyelure.

Mr Alausa said the model, if successful, could be expanded to other public healthcare facilities nationwide.

“We have to innovate. The public sector cannot do it alone. If done right, this can be a turning point for our healthcare system and an opportunity to create jobs, unlock technology, and ultimately save lives,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

