The Adamawa Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ADPHCDA) has launched a polio vaccination campaign targeting no fewer than 1.4 million children, with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Speaking at the 2025 National Immunisation Day celebration in Malkohi, Yola South LGA, on Saturday, the State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said the aim of the exercise is to protect the lives and future of children.

Mr Fintiri, who was represented by Ibrahim Mijinyawa, commissioner for Local Government Affairs, said healthcare is one of the priorities of his administration.

He called on traditional leaders to encourage parents and caregivers to present their children for vaccination during the campaign to eradicate polio from the state.

Mr Fintiri urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure the campaign’s success.

In her address, UNICEF Chief of the Bauchi Field Office, Nuzhat Rafique, also appealed to parents and caregivers to take advantage of the campaign as a final opportunity to eradicate polio.

Ms Rafique said UNICEF is working closely with the state government to improve the wellbeing of children in the state and the country at large.

She stressed that the vaccine is safe and effective, and called for the support and acceptance of the people.

Yusuf Abdulkareem, coordinator of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Adamawa, urged parents to take every immunisation exercise seriously to boost the immunity of children, who are the leaders of tomorrow.

Mr Abdulkareem also called on the government to intensify efforts in the fight against malaria in the state.

Zubairu Mustapha, the district head of Yola South LGA, appreciated the contributions of partners in the health sector and assured of full loyalty to the state government in efforts to improve healthcare.

He further pledged to intensify efforts in sensitising his subjects towards promoting the wellbeing of their children.

(NAN)

