A volunteer medical team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has successfully performed 28 cochlear implant surgeries for children in Kenya as part of an ongoing medical outreach programme.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the surgeries were conducted on 19 April under the Saudi Sama’a Volunteer Programme, which targets children in Kenya and Somalia with hearing impairments.

The outreach involved 20 medical volunteers from various medical specialities.

In addition to the surgeries, the team provided speech and language rehabilitation services to all 28 children and organised 28 educational sessions for the children’s families, benefitting a total of 50 individuals.

Cochlear implants are electronic medical devices designed for people with moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss who have difficulty interpreting speech even with a hearing aid, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

KSrelief’s work in Nigeria

In 2024 alone, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), committed $47 million to support 98 humanitarian projects across Nigeria.

The interventions focused on assisting displaced persons, improving healthcare, enhancing education, and empowering vulnerable communities.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

One of the major initiatives, implemented in partnership with the Abubakr A-Sidiq Philanthropic Home, saw the distribution of food items, school supplies, and digital tools in Kwara State.

Beneficiaries received 10 tons of food, 1,000 textbooks, 5,000 exercise books, and 50 laptops, while 150 youths were enrolled in vocational training programmes.

About KSrelief

KSrelief was inaugurated in May 2015 under the patronage of the Custodian of the two holy mosques, King Salman Abdulaziz.

According to information on its website, the centre was created to play an “influential role in alleviating human suffering so that people can live a dignified life.”

It is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid and relief to people in need across the world through “precise monitoring mechanisms and advanced, rapid transportation methods.”

KSrelief collaborates with “highly reliable international and local non-profit organisations” to ensure that aid reaches those who need it most, in sectors such as health, education, nutrition, shelter, and emergency response.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

