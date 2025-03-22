Liver and kidney diseases are major health concerns in Nigeria, often referred to as silent killers because they progress unnoticed until they reach advanced stages.

These vital organs play essential roles in detoxification, metabolism, and maintaining the body’s internal balance. When their functions are compromised, it can lead to serious health complications.

Health experts have described these conditions as interrelated, sharing common risk factors and preventive measures.

According to Solomon Olorunfemi, a doctor and Senior Registrar at the Department of Community Medicine and Primary Care, Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, many liver and kidney diseases stem from harmful lifestyle choices.

These practices include dehydration, alcohol intake, consumption of unregulated herbal remedies, smoking, and exposure to toxins.

Mr Olorunfemi outlines key preventive measures, including proper nutrition, regular exercise, responsible medication use, routine health screenings, and limiting exposure to toxins.

Healthier Lifestyle

Mr Olorunfemi emphasised that adopting a healthy lifestyle is one of the most effective ways Nigerians can protect themselves from kidney disease.

This includes choosing a balanced, low-sodium diet and drinking about two to three litres of water per day,

He recommends reducing salt intake to prevent hypertension and warns against processed and fried foods to prevent obesity and fatty liver disease.

Exercise, weight management

Another key step, according to Mr Olorunfemi, is regular physical activity and weight management.

He said these are crucial in preventing metabolic diseases that can lead to kidney and liver dysfunction. He said obesity is a significant risk factor for conditions such as fatty liver disease and chronic kidney disease, often due to its association with diabetes and hypertension.

He says engaging in consistent exercise—such as walking, jogging, or strength training—helps regulate blood sugar levels, improve circulation, and reduce excess body fat, all of which contribute to better liver and kidney function.

Proper use of medication

Mr Olorunfemi warns against self-medication, a common practice in Nigeria driven by high healthcare costs and a shortage of medical professionals.

Many people take incorrect dosages or combine medications without proper guidance, which can overwhelm the liver’s ability to metabolise drugs and cause toxin buildup, leading to organ damage.

Similarly, the kidneys may be injured by the accumulation of drug metabolites that are not properly excreted.

Mr Olorunfemi insists that people must avoid self-medication and take only drugs prescribed by a qualified health professional.

He also warns against using herbal remedies not approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He warned that unregulated herbal remedies lack standardisation and can contain contaminants or heavy metals that are directly toxic to liver and kidney tissues.

Regular health screenings

He also stresses the importance of regular health screenings, as many of these conditions develop silently.

Routine tests—such as those for hepatitis B and C, diabetes, and high blood pressure—can identify risk factors or early signs of disease before symptoms appear.

For individuals at higher risk, such as diabetics and hypertensives, periodic monitoring of kidney function is essential to detect potential problems early.

Also, early diagnosis of urinary tract infections and related conditions can prevent complications.

He also advises practising safe sex to minimise the risk of contracting hepatitis and HIV—both of which can have adverse effects on liver and kidney function.

Reduce exposure to toxins

Minimising exposure to harmful toxins is another key factor in maintaining liver and kidney health.

Mr Olorunfemi explains that smoking and second-hand smoke introduces toxic chemicals into the body. This increases the risk of inflammation that can damage these vital organs over time.

He also warns against consuming improperly stored or spoiled food because it exposes individuals to toxins. These toxins cause severe liver damage and increase the risk of liver cancer.

