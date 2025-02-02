The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has called on the Federal Government to pay the outstanding Medical Residency Training Funds (MRTF) for 2023 and 2024, as well as settle unpaid salary arrears.

NARD President Osundara Tope-Zenith made the appeal at a news conference on Saturday in Abuja, marking the end of the association’s 2025 National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and Scientific Conference.

The theme for the meeting was “Empowering Doctors with Leadership and Entrepreneurship Skills: A Panacea for Universal Health Coverage and a Brighter Healthcare System.”

The sub-theme was: “Building Resilience and strengthening Nigeria’s Healthcare System for Effective Disaster and Disease Management.

Pending arrears

Mr Tope-Zenith expressed disappointment over the non-payment of arrears linked to the upwardly revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

He, however, commended the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for convening a stakeholders’ meeting to address issues related to the MRTF.

“The NEC observed with dismay the persistent short-changing of our members over the past five years as there have been no consequential adjustments to the CONMESS basic salary and allowances,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said this is a clear violation of the provisions of the 2009 collective bargaining agreement.

While acknowledging Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) who have ensured full payment of the Accoutrement Allowance arrears, the association raised concerns about the growing shortage of medical personnel in hospitals.

Mr Tope-Zenith said: “The NEC expressed concern about the persistent manpower shortage in most hospitals. The NEC also observed some of the positive strides John Okeniyi, the CMD of Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital, is putting in place to maintain industrial peace.

“The NEC commends the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for ensuring the payment of all outstanding salaries and allowances, and the disbursement of MRTF and the employment of doctors in the FCT. The NEC observed the persistent drift of specialised medical manpower in privately-owned teaching hospitals due to poor remuneration.”

He said the association resolved that the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria should expedite the payment of the 2025 MRTF and ensure the settlement of the outstanding 2023 and 2024 MRTF.

Mr Tope-Zenith stated that the college should also facilitate the payment of the 2022 MRTF arrears in line with the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the ministry.

He urged the Federal Government to promptly pay the arrears of the upwardly revised CONMESS and pay other outstanding salary arrears without delay.

He also demanded the full implementation of the consequential adjustments for the 2019 and 2024 minimum wage on the doctor’s basic salary as well as other allowances.

He explained that NEC had mandated the association’s National Officers Committee to continue its engagement with the Federal Government on all the outstanding payments.

He, however, said that if there were no significant response after six weeks, NEC would call for an emergency meeting.

He said the NEC would call for sustained engagement with the ministry to ensure seamless and continuous employment of doctors in all health institutions to mitigate brain drain.

The association’s president also said NEC had urged governors to prioritise the welfare of doctors in state-owned hospitals and training institutions to reduce brain drain and foster industrial harmony.

He said the council also called on CMDs/CEOs of privately-owned teaching hospitals to improve welfare packages for resident doctors to prevent brain drain.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

