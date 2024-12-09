President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extends his sincere commendations to Dr Bolu Ogunyemi, a distinguished Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the Memorial University of Newfoundland, for his recent election as President of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA).

President Tinubu celebrates this remarkable achievement with Mr Ogunyemi, a renowned dermatologist in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and a visiting specialist in Labrador City since 2018.

This esteemed recognition is a testament to Mr Ogunyemi’s visionary leadership, dedication to excellence, and compassionate commitment to enhancing the welfare of others.

The president is confident that Mr Ogunyemi’s extensive background in medical science and his 15 years of leadership experience have eminently prepared him for this prestigious role.

President Tinubu expresses optimism that the forthcoming approval of Mr Ogunyemi’s election at the CMA’s Annual General Meeting in May 2025 will empower him and enable him to elevate the association to even greater heights.

President Tinubu encourages the Clinical Associate Professor to remain steadfast and focused on fulfilling his new mandate with inclusivity and respect for diverse perspectives.

He also urges Mr Ogunyemi to embrace those who vied for the position as partners in progress.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The president assures Mr Ogunyemi of the prayers and unwavering support of the Nigerian government and its people as he takes on the mantle of leadership.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

