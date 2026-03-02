The United Arab Emirates has announced it will cover the cost of extended hotel accommodation for tourists unable to depart Abu Dhabi due to large‑scale flight disruptions caused by the war that the United States and Israel are waging on Iran.

The move is aimed at easing the hardship faced by travellers while authorities and airlines work to stabilise air operations.

In a letter issued on Saturday, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) instructed hotels to extend the stay of guests affected by the travel disruptions.

The circular noted that “some guests have reached their check out date but are unable to travel for reasons beyond their control,” and requested hotels to “extend their stay until they are able to depart.”

The department made it clear that the additional cost would not fall on hotel operators or travellers.

“The cost of the extended stay will be covered by DCT Abu Dhabi,” the letter stated, directing hotels to submit related invoices to a designated official contact.

The directive follows ongoing operational adjustments across the UAE’s aviation sector as the fallout from regional hostilities reverberates through Middle Eastern airspace and airport operations.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said the country’s airports and national carriers have handled approximately 20,200 passengers affected by recent flight changes, providing temporary accommodation, meals, refreshments, and assistance with rebooking.

The unprecedented wave of disruptions in the region’s air traffic comes amid an escalation of hostilities in the Middle East following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions, which led many Gulf states, including the UAE, to partially or fully close their airspace for safety reasons.

Major airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi were among those affected, forcing airlines to suspend flights and reroute services in response to heightened security concerns.

Authorities emphasised that coordination between airports, airlines and government agencies remains active to monitor flight schedules and ensure an orderly resumption of services.

Measures include rerouting certain flights, accelerating rescheduling, and strengthening on‑ground coordination within passenger terminals to prevent congestion.

ALSO READ: One person killed in UAE as Iranian missiles target US bases in Middle East

For travellers unexpectedly stuck far from home, the UAE’s government‑backed accommodation extension offers a measure of relief.

The GCAA and DCT Abu Dhabi urged passengers to rely on official channels for updates and to contact their airlines directly regarding their travel plans.

UAE reaffirmed its commitment to managing the situation, saying, “the country’s airports and national carriers are working in an integrated manner to ensure smooth procedures and to support the safe and orderly resumption of operations as soon as conditions permit.”