President Donald Trump has signed an executive order granting Qatar a US security guarantee with conditions similar to NATO’s Article 5.

That is, an armed attack on Qatar’s territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure will be treated as a threat to US peace and security.

This order comes two days after Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, apologised to Qatar over the Israeli strike on Doha on 9 September that killed at least one Qatari citizen.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Netanyahu made this apology in a joint phone call with Mr Trump and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani from the White House.

Mr Trump, in the joint press conference with Mr Netanyahu, then presented his 20-point plan for peace in Gaza.

With Mr Trump’s latest executive order, the US is now obliged to respond with different measures, including military, in defense of Qatar.

“The United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States.

“In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability,” the order published by the White House reads.

Mr Trump’s new order arguably demonstrates the US’s dedication to its Arab allies.

Qatar has long wanted stronger security ties with the US. In 2022, the Biden administration designated Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, conferring special military and defense benefits upon it.

It also hosts the biggest US military base in the region — the Al Udeid Air Base.

Within the last five months, Qatar has come under attack twice, by Iran and Israel.

In June, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against the United States, targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Last month, Israel also attacked the Qatari capital, Doha, while targeting Hamas leaders in the country.

The US government has claimed it notified Qatar of Israel’s attack beforehand.

Qatar, however, countered this claim, stating that it was notified of the attack in the middle of the explosions, after the Israeli army had launched its strike.

Mr Trump, during his visit to the country earlier this year, had publicly pledged to protect Qatar.