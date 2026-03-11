Iran has threatened to attack offices and facilities belonging to Google, Microsoft, and other major US companies in Israel and other countries in the Middle East in retaliation for what it referred to as an attack on an Iranian bank.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), on Wednesday, said it will also be attacking banks alongside “economic centres” linked to the US or Israel.

Al Jazeera reports that the threat follows an Israeli attack on a bank branch in Tehran on Tuesday night. An attack, which led to the death of several employees and which Iran has described as an “illegitimate and unusual act in war.”

The semi-official Tasnim news agency also reported that the IRGC released a list of offices and infrastructure run by top US companies that are likely to be attacked.

The list includes other major technology companies, such as Palantir, IBM, Nvidia, and Oracle.

The IRGC also stated that US companies with Israeli ties have had their technology used for military applications.

Al Jazeera reports that the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, a group described by the UN as IRGC-owned, said that “the enemy left our hands open to targeting economic centres and banks belonging to the US and the Zionist regime in the region.”

The agency declared that, “People of the region should not be within a one-kilometre radius of banks.”

“As the scope of the regional war expands to an infrastructure war, the scope of Iran’s legitimate targets expands. The Americans should await our countermeasure and our painful response,” it also added

Iran’s retaliatory strikes have continued across the Gulf states as the United States and Israel’s joint war against the country persists.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the war began after Israel and the US launched coordinated strikes on Iran on 28 February, leading to retaliatory Iranian strikes.

The ongoing war has now resulted in the death of over 1,300 people, while hundreds of thousands of people have been injured or displaced in Iran, Lebanon, Israel and many other countries in the Middle East.

US and Israeli strikes have killed more than 1,300 people in Iran, with over 12,000 others injured.

Iran reported that the victims’ ages ranged from eight months to 88 years old. It noted that about 200 women are among those killed, including the 168 Minab elementary school girls.

Nearly 10,000 civilian sites have also been bombed

Israel’s health ministry also reported that at least 13 Israelis have been killed and 1,929 others wounded due to barrages of Iranian fire into the country since the war began.

Eight US soldiers have been confirmed dead, while Lebanon has reported 394 deaths, including 83 children, caused by Israeli attacks.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that US President Donald Trump had said the war with Iran would be over “very soon,” but made it clear it would not be this week.

But the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), in response to Mr Trump, said Iranians, not the Americans, would “determine the end of the war.”

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also declared that there was no room to discuss a ceasefire while military attacks by the US and Israel continue.

On Wednesday evening, Iran’s president listed three conditions to end the war including the payment of reparations to Iran.