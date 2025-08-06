U.S. President Donald Trump sees his Vice President JD Vance as “most likely” to be the future Republican presidential candidate and thus a potential successor.

“So it’s too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably the favourite at this point,” Mr Trump told reporters during a press conference in the U.S. capital.

The event was attended by Mr Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Mr Trump also floated the idea of a possible joint candidacy involving Messrs Vance and Rubio.

“I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form,” he said.

“I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here.”

The next presidential election in the United States is scheduled for 2028.

Mr Trump has not completely ruled out his candidacy, as he and his circle frequently hint at the possibility of a third term.

However, under the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, no one may be elected president more than twice.

On Tuesday, when asked in an interview with CNBC whether he would run again, Mr Trump said, “probably not.”

(dpa/NAN)