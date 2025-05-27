The UN’s top human rights official, Volker Türk, on Monday said that Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip are no longer covered by the principle of self-defence under international law.

We are talking about an expulsion that is highly, highly questionable, Mr Türk said on Austrian radio, referring to the effect of the war on the civilian population.

“What we have witnessed in recent months has nothing to do with respect for the fundamental principles of humanity,” said Mr Türk, who holds the title of UN high commissioner for human rights. “You can’t really find any more words to describe what is happening.”

Israel’s friends in particular must exert massive diplomatic pressure on the country to change its behaviour, the Austrian official said.

Israel’s army recently said it was pursuing its war against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas by expanding the war zone and calling on the residents of most places in the southern Gaza Strip to leave the region.

The war in Gaza has claimed more than 53,000 Palestinian lives, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.

It was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel’s history, carried out by fighters from Hamas and other groups on 7 October 2023.

About 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

(dpa/NAN)

