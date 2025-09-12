The latest round of World Cup qualifiers in Africa showed again how quickly things can change.

One country booked an early ticket, a new signing gave fresh energy to his national team, injuries slowed down a contender, a young winger announced himself on the big stage, and a striker in red-hot club form gave his team a lifeline.

Below is a breakdown of five moments that shaped the World Cup chase, closing with updated standings after both qualifying games.

Morocco 5–0 Niger — first African nation through

Morocco’s emphatic win in Rabat did more than extend a strong run; it confirmed the Atlas Lions as the continent’s first qualifier for 2026.

Their follow-up 2–0 win away in Zambia added polish to an already commanding campaign, bringing their tally to 21 points from seven games.

That outcome takes them out of the equation for group rivals, turning Group E from a three-way contest into a battle for second place. It also allows coach Walid Regragui to rotate and test his squad with two matches to spare.

For the rest of Africa, the message is clear: steady results and efficient finishing decide groups. Morocco’s early qualification reduces the number of contenders, raising pressure on other group leaders to secure top spot while second-place races become the last hope for survival.

Yoane Wissa’s lift for DR Congo

DR Congo’s 4–1 win over South Sudan featured Yoane Wissa making an immediate impression after his transfer. A striker arriving in form at club level can alter international plans overnight: coaches gain a new outlet, opponents must rethink, and the group balance shifts.

Wissa’s link with Cedric Bakambu gave DR Congo fresh attacking variety and a clearer path toward top spot. Though his efforts could not prevent a 3–2 comeback win by Senegal in the following match, the earlier victory kept them just two points behind the group leaders on 18 points, leaving the door open should Senegal slip.

Such players often turn tight margins into decisive wins, proving how a single addition can alter the direction of a qualifying campaign.

South Africa 3–0 Lesotho — progress checked by injuries

South Africa’s 3–0 win extended their lead, but two defensive injuries complicated preparations ahead of a crucial tie with Nigeria. In qualifying, depth is often as important as form; one injury can shift momentum.

Despite those setbacks, Bafana Bafana earned a 1–1 draw against Nigeria in Bloemfontein, keeping them six points ahead of their West African rivals with a healthy goal difference and three points clear of Benin Republic.

Still, routine wins sometimes carry hidden costs. If injuries linger, they could hand opportunities to pursuers like Benin.

Yankuba Minteh announces himself — Gambia’s away statement in Nairobi

Gambia’s 3–1 victory in Kenya, driven by Yankuba Minteh’s pace and directness, showed the difference a single match-winner can make. It hinted at what might have been for the Scorpions had results like this come earlier in the campaign.

With two matches left, Gambia sit 10 points adrift of leaders Ivory Coast and behind Gabon on 19 points. The window for qualification is effectively closed, but Minteh’s performance highlighted how even late sparks can force opponents to adjust.

For smaller nations, the model remains straightforward: combine a standout player with solid structure, and you become capable of unsettling bigger names.

Serhou Guirassy keeps Guinea in contention

Serhou Guirassy’s goals in Guinea’s 3–0 win over Somalia reinforced the value of club form translating to international football. For Guinea, his presence offers a focal point, but also paints a target for opponents.

Despite his contribution, Guinea remain eight points behind Algeria and four off Uganda in the playoff spot. Their chances of direct qualification are slim, but the striker gives them a reason to push for the playoff route.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde’s six wins and one draw have put them four points clear in Group D, just three points away from what could be a historic first World Cup qualification.

Five lessons from the window

Playoff qualification is often the price of dropped points — Morocco’s near-flawless run proves margins matter.

One transfer or one form player can change the balance; Wissa and Guirassy are examples.

Injuries reshape campaigns quickly — South Africa’s defensive issues underline this.

Small teams can tilt groups with a single threat — Minteh showed how.

Depth and fitness management remain the surest path to qualification.