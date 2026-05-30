In the early 2000s, epic palace dramas and Nollywood flicks were like a pair in a pod, sprawling tales of kings, betrayal, forbidden love and royal conspiracies dominated television screens and DVD shelves across Africa.

But as streaming culture, shorter runtimes, and YouTube emerged, love stories and contemporary tales reshaped the industry, and the once-beloved palace-romance genre gradually faded into the background.

Now, actress-producer Ruth Kadiri is attempting to revive that old magic with Throne of Games 1 & 2, a lavish two-part royal drama released on 21 and 22 May 2026 via her YouTube channel, RuthKadiri247.

Featuring Qwasi Blay, Toosweet Annan and Osas Ighodaro, the films blend romance, palace intrigue and good casting. Throne of Games tells a story that is both nostalgic and interesting.

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Plot

In Umora, his kingdom, King Odili is feared, known for his reputation as a volatile monarch whose obsession with control made him always get whatever he wanted.

But Lotana, a maiden with a strong-willed, determined spirit, was never to bend to palace expectations. Her defiant attitude dared the king’s ego so much that he decided to marry her by all means.

After the forced marriage, Lotana does the unthinkable; she brings in another man’s pregnancy to the palace, to taunt the king and frustrate their union. But even yet, it was too late, as the king had fallen in love with her, despite her stubbornness and constant refusal of another man as her husband, even while married to the king.

The king decides to accept the pregnancy, but even at that, Lotana’s heart is with another man. What would become the fate of this love?

Performance

Like many other YouTube movies, Throne of Games has a simple ensemble cast, with Qwasi Blay, Toosweet Annan, and Osas Ighodaro as the main cast.

Qwasi Blay, who played King Odili, delivers the film’s most memorable turn, portraying the king with a balance of menace, arrogance, fragility, and eventual introspection. His performance anchors the emotional core of the story, particularly as the character slowly confronts the consequences of absolute power.

Osas Ighodaro adds elegance and emotional gravity whenever she appears onscreen. Her role as Lotana, the maiden who captivated the king’s heart, yet stubbornly tortured him by loving another man, was well played.

Toosweet Annan, as Akam, brings calm intensity to the supporting cast, who was the Queen’s secret lover.

Review

The title’s resemblance to HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ is impossible to ignore, but Kadiri’s production remains firmly rooted in the traditions of African palace storytelling. Instead of dragons and medieval warfare, Throne of Games draws its strength from royal customs, interpersonal conflict, and the moral burdens attached to leadership.

The production itself deserves credit for ambition. Costumes, palace interiors, and ceremonial aesthetics give the films a grandeur often missing from low- to mid-budget YouTube releases.

There is a deliberate attempt to recreate the feeling of old-school Nollywood epics, the kind that once dominated DVD shelves and weekend television across West Africa.

Yet the film’s scale also exposes its weaknesses.

Both instalments suffer from excessive runtime and uneven pacing. At over two hours each, the story frequently drifts into repetitive confrontations, prolonged emotional speeches, and scenes that over-explain rather than deepen the narrative. What could have been a tightly edited prestige epic occasionally feels stretched beyond necessity.

The screenplay also struggles with subtlety—dialogue swings between emotionally effective and overtly theatrical, often relying on heavy-handed moral lessons and predictable twists.

Sudden shifts in allegiance, convenient revelations, and melodramatic monologues remain deeply familiar Nollywood devices, and Throne of Games embraces them without restraint.

Kadiri attempts to interrogate difficult subjects: the abuse of authority, the objectification of women within traditional systems, and whether genuine repentance is possible for a deeply flawed man who is in love. Whether the story handles these themes responsibly will likely divide viewers.

Some audiences may find the king’s transformation emotionally satisfying and rooted in believable growth. Others may argue that the narrative is merely predictable.

Technically, the production still suffers a few glitches as sound mixing fluctuates, lighting occasionally feels inconsistent, and the editing lacks the precision required for such an expansive story.

Still, Throne of Games succeeds where many films fail: it keeps viewers emotionally invested.

Verdict: 7/10

Throne of Games is Streaming on RuthKadiri247