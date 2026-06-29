The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has revealed what God told him about the abducted pupils and teachers from Oyo State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that gunmen kidnapped about 32 people from Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele; Primary School, Esiele; and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School, all in Oriire Local Government Area of the state. It occurred on 15 May.

The newspaper further reported that captors beheaded one of the victims, a mathematics teacher identified as Michael Oyedokun, in captivity.

Speaking in a viral video captured during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala organised by the Save Nigeria Group in Washington, D.C., on 23 June, Mr Adeboye said he sought God’s direction immediately after the kidnapping occurred.

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Intercession

The 84-year-old said, “I was compelled to cry unto God because we have been fasting and praying for a particular group of school children who were captured. The kidnappers felt that the government was not reacting fast enough to give them the money they asked for, and they slaughtered their teacher and showed the video to the rest of the world.

“Some people then began to speak, challenging those of us who said we had been praying. They said, ‘You are fasting, you are praying, where is your God?’ So I went to the Lord in prayer, in deep agony. I said, ‘Father, you have heard them. They said, ‘Where is our God?’ And then God spoke to me. He told me that the release of the children is going to be dramatic.”

Second conversation

Furthermore, the cleric stated that God promised to respond to him regarding the plan for the release of the kidnapped pupils and teachers.

He also disclosed that God spoke to him about several other matters concerning the nation.

“He (God) did not tell me the time or the details. He then told me to leave that aspect in his hands and said he would talk to me about what would happen after this particular incident.

“Some of the things he said, he mentioned what would happen to those who have been sponsoring terrorism and kidnapping in Nigeria. He also spoke about several other things. I had no idea what was going to happen here,” Mr Adeboye added.

He noted that current developments in Nigeria, particularly those affecting Christianity, weighed heavily on him.

Criticism

He added that when he called on President Bola Tinubu to direct security chiefs to tackle terrorism and kidnapping in November 2024, the President did indeed issue the order.

This newspaper reported that Mr Adeboye, reacting to the threat by US President Donald Trump to bomb Nigeria, urged Mr Tinubu to order security chiefs to act or resign within ninety days.

“Well, after I made that announcement publicly, I was invited, and I met with the President and his wife. For your information, the President’s wife is one of my pastors. We talked, and I repeated what I said in the open. Sir, don’t waste time. Get in contact with President Trump. Go to the Ambassador. Call your military officers. Give them a standing order. 90 days. Wipe out this rubbish or resign. And then take care of the supporters and the sponsors.

“They came. How do I know they came? It was in the news. He contacted the US. They called a meeting of the senior officers. What he told them, I don’t know, and I don’t need to know. Because he is the Commander-in-Chief, and when the Commander-in-Chief gives instructions to his subordinates, who are you to be there?” he said.

“Don’t expect Tinubu to wear khaki”

Mr Adeboye also said he did not support those accusing the President of not doing enough.

He said, “When the Commander-in-Chief has given instructions to his subordinates, he has done his bit. You don’t expect him to go and put on khaki. When my friend Trump gives instructions to go and bomb anywhere, he doesn’t leave the White House.

“He has done his bit. He gives the command: ‘Bomb Iran.’ Then he goes to his bedroom and sleeps. The rest is left to those who are his subordinates.”